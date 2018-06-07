East Coast News Sponsors Pride Event at Chi Chi LaRue’s Adult Store

East Coast News (ECN), the nation’s largest adult products distributor, is sponsoring a Pride Parade Celebration all day Sunday, June 10 at Chi Chi LaRue’s, 8861 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069.

The event is in support of the West Hollywood Pride Parade and Festival and will feature free underwear from Envy Men’s Wear, a leading men’s underwear brand, as well as cock rings from Oxballs, a leading men’s toy brand.

The popular adult store will also feature a variety of Pride-themed adult products such as rainbow-colored toys, dildos, novelty items, vibrators, and fetish gear as well as a variety of other items celebrating the LGBTQ community.

“We invite everyone attending the annual Pride March and Festival to visit Chi Chi LaRue’s and join us in celebrating the LGBTQ community!” said Lynda Mort, vice president of sales and marketing. “We are excited to be a part of the Los Angeles parade and would like to welcome everyone to stop by and see some of the amazing products available to make this Pride celebration more memorable!”

The Pride event coincides with the Pride Parade which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in West Hollywood to mark the advent of Pride Month which commemorates the June 28, 1969 violent arrest of patrons who resisted a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a bar which served the LGBTQ community in New York’s Greenwich Village.

Chi Chi LaRue’s is the premier adult store in West Hollywood, owned and operated by award-winning gay adult film director Chi Chi LaRue. The store features a wide range of adult products that include adult movies, sex toys, vibrators, lingerie, personal lubricants, fetish gear, lotions and more.

To learn more about Chi Chi LaRue’s visit ChiChiLaRues.com or call (323) 337-9555.

For more information about ECN, visit ECN.com.