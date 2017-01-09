All proceeds from sales of “No Wrong Way” will benefit GLAAD and The Trevor Project. Of the organizations, Dyllan says: “I was raised by two loving fathers and have been surrounded by the LGBTQ community my whole life, so organizations like GLAAD and The Trevor Project are close to my heart. They have advocated for acceptance and equality for everyone and given so many young people help when they need it most. I can’t think of anything more important in today’s world.”

Born in 1998 in Los Angeles, California, Dyllan grew up embracing music from a young age. Naturally gifted with vocal skills, he soon expanded his musical base playing guitar and drums. Dyllan’s musical influences began with the teen pop explosion of the ’90s and 2000s – including Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC – and his latest inspirations include the current efforts of Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Justin Bieber and Robin Thicke. These successful artists had a profound influence on Dyllan to craft his rhythmic sound, which lends itself to the current pop landscape.

Recently, Dyllan toured nationwide in support of his latest independent single release titled “Prove Me Wrong” produced by Pooh Bear (Justin Bieber). Former tour dates include performing with Mindless Behavior, Aaron Carter, Jack & Jack and Digifest tours. V

Via Press Release