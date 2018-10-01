Drag Star Doc-Series ‘Dancing Queen’ Debuts on Netflix Oct. 5
- Monday, October 01 2018
- Vital VOICE
Dancing Queen is a hilarious and heartfelt docu-series set in the dancing, prancing, world of the multi-talented, multi-layered Justin Johnson – aka Drag Superstar Alyssa Edwards – as he juggles his dance life, drag life, family life, and love life. Filmed in Justin’s hometown of Mesquite, Texas, Dancing Queen goes behind the makeup and into the drag performer’s highly competitive Beyond Belief Dance Company as he prepares a young class for an intensely competitive season.
Dancing Queen launches globally on Netflix October 5, 2018
The series is produced by World of Wonder Productions with executive producers Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Roy Orecchio and RuPaul Charles
Justin Johnson is producer
Season 1 # of episodes: 8 x 45 mins. / all episodes available at premiere
