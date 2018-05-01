Drag Race Thailand Sashays onto WOW Presents Plus May 4

World of Wonder’s has debuted the trailer for the highly-anticipated series Drag Race Thailand, which debuts in the US exclusively on World of Wonder’s streaming service WOW Presents Plus May 4. Fans can watch the gag-worthy moments (with English subtitles) unfold weekly as hosts Art Araya In-dra and Pangina Heals search for Thailand’s next Drag superstar.

“We were fortunate enough to be on set for some of the taping of Drag Race Thailand and we were left breathless!” said RuPaul’s Drag Race executive producer Fenton Bailey. “The hosting duties are led by not one but two fabulous Thai queens, Art Araya and Pangina Heals! Be prepared to gag!”

Additionally, the Chilean version of Drag Race – The Switch Drag Race – is also available on WOW Presents Plus. The first season of the competition show chronicles host Karla Constant’s search for the best “transformista”.

Drag Race Thailand is a format extension from Drag Race producers World of Wonder with a fresh new set of judges and talented queens. The debut season is hosted by fashion stylist and trend-setter Art-Araya In-dra and fellow queen Pangina Heals The show airs on LINE TV in Thailand and airs exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US. It is produced locally in Thailand by Kantana Group.