Following his second consecutive Emmy® Award win for Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition Program, RuPaul is jump-starting the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” with an hour-long televised eleganza extravaganza on

Friday, October 20th

at 8:00 PM ET/PT on VH1. The drag-tastic special will reveal the queens who are set to make the ultimate clapback, and comeback, in this fierce season of “All Stars.” Additionally, the iconic Chaka Kahn will join RuPaul for an exclusive interview as he reveals the new cast.

“Millions of fans have their favorite queens that they THINK should be on All Stars 3” said executive producer and host RuPaul. “But the final decision is mine to make. Prepare to be gagged.”

The elite group of queens given a shot at redemption this season will battle it out to see if they have what it takes to win their spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” The bar has been raised for the third season of “All Stars,” and with so many unexpected twists and turns around every corner, the only option for the competing queens is to rise to the occasion or to sashay away.

For a tease of the episode, visit http://www.vh1.com/video-clips/lnw3zi.

To celebrate the new season of “All Stars,” Logo will air a “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” full season two marathon beginning on Sunday, October 22nd at 12:00 PM ET/PT.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as Executive Producers for VH1. V

Via Press Release