Doorways Celebrates 15 Years of Red with ‘RED HOT Wild’

On February 6, 2016, Doorways will host “Red HOT Wild – Celebrating 15 Years of Red.” Gala co-chairs are Mary and Steve Schoolman. The organization’s largest annual fundraising event, the evening will celebrate the mission of Doorways and is expected to be attended by more than 400 people.

The evening will be filled with outstanding auction items, wonderful food and drink, and the opportunity for guests to connect with fellow supporters of the organization. All net proceeds from the evening will benefit Doorways.

Advanced reservations are required and a variety of ticket options are available. Individual and patron tickets, which include a cocktail hour, dinner and post-party begin at $225 per person.

WHO: Doorways is an interfaith non-profit organization that provides housing and related supportive services to improve quality of life and health outcomes for people affected by HIV/AIDS.

RED HOT Wild 2016, will focus on the key areas of the organization’s mission:

Housing – Doorways provides housing and related supportive services to improve the health outcome and quality of life for men, women and children affected by HIV/AIDS.

Health – Of the more than 1,500 people living with HIV whom Doorways serves, 30 percent find employment and become more independent, while others continue to improve their health and rebuild their lives.

Hope – Doorways provides direct client services such as financial literacy training, resume writing, vocational rehabilitation, and connection to mental health and other services.

RED HOT Wild is sponsored by: Ameren, Anthem, Edward Jones, Emerson, Express Scripts, Garden View Care Centers, Gateway Apothecary, LantroVision, Mercy, RubinBrown, SSM DePaul Health Center, SSM St. Mary’s Health Center, and Stifel Nicolaus.

WHERE: The Four Seasons Hotel – St. Louis, 999 North Second Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63102. Complimentary valet parking is available for sponsors and patrons.

WHEN: “Red HOT Wild 2016” will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2016 beginning with cocktails and networking at 7:00 p.m. A VIP reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dinner and live auction will follow the reception and the evening will end with a post-party featuring Dr. Zhivegas. Detailed ticket information is available on the web at www.doorwaysred.org. For sponsorship information, please contact Jim Timmerberg at 314-328-2705 or by email at jtimmerberg@doorwayshousing.org. V

