The Vital Voice  »  Latest News  »  Doorways Celebrates 15 Years of Red with ‘RED HOT Wild’

Doorways Celebrates 15 Years of Red with ‘RED HOT Wild’

Friday, January 08 2016
Kevin Schmidt

On February 6, 2016, Doorways will host “Red HOT Wild – Celebrating 15 Years of Red.”  Gala co-chairs are Mary and Steve Schoolman. The organization’s largest annual fundraising event, the evening will celebrate the mission of Doorways and is expected to be attended by more than 400 people.

The evening will be filled with outstanding auction items, wonderful food and drink, and the opportunity for guests to connect with fellow supporters of the organization. All net proceeds from the evening will benefit Doorways.

Advanced reservations are required and a variety of ticket options are available. Individual and patron tickets, which include a cocktail hour, dinner and post-party begin at $225 per person.

WHO: Doorways is an interfaith non-profit organization that provides housing and related supportive services to improve quality of life and health outcomes for people affected by HIV/AIDS.

RED HOT Wild 2016, will focus on the key areas of the organization’s mission:

Housing – Doorways provides housing and related supportive services to improve the health outcome and quality of life for men, women and children affected by HIV/AIDS.

Health – Of the more than 1,500 people living with HIV whom Doorways serves, 30 percent find employment and become more independent, while others continue to improve their health and rebuild their lives.

Hope – Doorways provides direct client services such as financial literacy training, resume writing, vocational rehabilitation, and connection to mental health and other services.

RED HOT Wild is sponsored by: Ameren, Anthem, Edward Jones, Emerson, Express Scripts, Garden View Care Centers, Gateway Apothecary, LantroVision, Mercy, RubinBrown, SSM DePaul Health Center, SSM St. Mary’s Health Center, and Stifel Nicolaus.

WHERE: The Four Seasons Hotel – St. Louis, 999 North Second Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63102. Complimentary valet parking is available for sponsors and patrons.

WHEN: “Red HOT Wild 2016” will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2016 beginning with cocktails and networking at 7:00 p.m. A VIP reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dinner and live auction will follow the reception and the evening will end with a post-party featuring Dr. Zhivegas. Detailed ticket information is available on the web at www.doorwaysred.org. For sponsorship information, please contact Jim Timmerberg at 314-328-2705 or by email at jtimmerberg@doorwayshousing.org. V

Via Press Release

One response to “Doorways Celebrates 15 Years of Red with ‘RED HOT Wild’”

  1. Google says:
    January 10, 2016 at 12:07 am

    Google

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got much more problerms also.

Leave a Reply

About the Author

Kevin Schmidt

Kevin Schmidt

Kevin Schmidt is the Managing Editor at Vital VOICE Magazine. You can find him in the office writing and editing content and updating the website, providing the latest lifestyle and entertainment news in our community. A perfect day for him would be eating carrot cake with Taylor Swift while binge-watching YouTube videos. Here's to hoping!

View other posts by


Related Stories:

A Central West End Cocktail Party

On June 4, 2016, celebrate the history of the Central West End — one of St. Louis’ liveliest neighborhoods and rumored as the home to the first cocktail party on record — with the Central West End Cocktail Party. “Legend — and quite a few old newspaper articles — has it that the first cocktail party was […]
St. Louis Black Pride Announces Dates of Annual Weekend Celebration

The St. Louis Black Gay & Lesbian Pride Committee announces that it will hold its annual Black Pride Weekend August 5-7. After taking a year off in 2014 to restructure, the organization brought back its annual celebration. Randy Rafter, President, says “We are excited to continue the tradition of producing a Black Pride Weekend in […]
Save The Date for Kansas City Museum’s Derby Party

Join the Kansas City Museum on Saturday, May 7 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. for the city’s biggest Kentucky Derby event! Housed in the historic 1910 Beaux-Arts style mansion and private estate of Kentucky born lumber baron and civic leader Robert A. Long and his family, the Kansas City Museum became a public museum in 1940. Seventy-five […]