The Delmar Loop embraces winter this weekend with the 12th Annual Loop Ice Carnival on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

All new Ferris Wheel, Zip Line, Frozen Turkey Bowling, 40+ Ice Sculptures, $1,000 Cash Giveaway frozen inside ice cubes and more. The Delmar Loop turns up the heat with choreographed routines from Fire Performers and the S’mores Roast after completing a trip around in the Ferris Wheel (located at Delmar and Skinker).

The Delmar Loop is ready for the wintry conditions – the streets and sidewalks will be cleared and all attendees are invited to warm up inside any of the Loop’s 145 shops and award-winning restaurants. Enjoy FREE Fun with your family and friends all day long!

All The Loop businesses are excited and ready for the 12th Annual Loop Ice Carnival – after all, what would an ice carnival be without the ice?

