Gay streaming platform Dekkoo has acquired North American, UK and French DVD and VOD distribution rights to Nils-Erik Ekblom’s young adult drama “Screwed” (“Pihalla”).



The deal was negotiated shortly after the films’ capacity crowd premiere at Frameline, San Francisco’s International LGBT Film Festival, earlier this week. Terms were brokered by Dekkoo President Brian Sokel and Screwed director Nils-Erik Ekblom and producer, Tom Norrgrann.



Based on the personal experience of its young writer-filmmaker, Screwed is a distinctly sensual, beautifully shot, and sensitively acted drama about a young gay man’s sexual awakening amidst familiar turmoil set against the tranquil backdrop of the Finnish countryside.



“We are absolutely delighted to have the chance to distribute Screwed. It is truly an example of the resurgence of new Queer cinema at its most forward-thinking and affecting.” said Sokel.



Nils-Erik Ekblom said, “Only Dekkoo could offer us such unique home video distribution. As a streaming platform dedicated to gay cinema, Dekkoo is the perfect place for Screwed to instantly reach a passionate and dedicated audience. We’re absolutely thrilled we’ve been offered this opportunity.”



“We congratulate Dekoo for spotting this unique film in our lineup and giving it a much deserved platform for thousands of viewers across the country,” added Peter L. Stein, Senior Programmer, Frameline41.



Screwed will be released day-and-date on the Dekkoo streaming platform and home video in the first quarter of 2018. V

