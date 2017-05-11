The Muny announced today that Davis Gaines will play the role of Joseph Pulitzer, rounding out the principal cast for Newsies, the seventh and final production of its 99th season. Design teams were also announced for this production, which plays August 7-13. Newsies is proudly sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

“This is a cast ready to ‘Seize the Day,’” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. “The Muny premiere of ‘Newsies’ is one of our most anticipated shows in years, and this amazing company is sure to deliver.”

Davis Gaines (Joseph Pulitzer) joins a newsworthy ensemble including Jordan Beall, Kyle Coffman, Beth Crandall, Dean Andre deLuna, Sam Faulkner, Damon J. Gillespie, Gary Glasgow, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Michael Hoey, Curtis Holland, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Alex Larson, Alex Hayden Miller, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Jack Sippel, Brendon Stimson, Daryl Tofa, Matthew Wiercinski and Thad Turner Wilson. The company will also be joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles. They join the previously announced Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly), Tessa Grady (Katherine Plumber), Ta’Rea Campbell (Medda Larkin), Daniel Quadrino (Crutchie), Spencer Davis Milford (Davey) and Gabriel Cytron (Les).

A headline worthy design team leads this production with scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, with production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

As previously announced, direction and choreography is by Chris Bailey, with music direction by Michael Horsley.

DAVIS GAINES (Joseph Pulitzer) Broadway/National tours: The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (over 2,000 performances), The Phantom of the Opera (Raoul), Whistle Down the Wind (world premiere), Hello, Dolly!; Camelot, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Off-Broadway: The Death of Von Richthofen (The Public), One Two Three Four Five (Manhattan Theatre Club), Assassins(Playwrights Horizons), The Boys from Syracuse (Encores!) and Forbidden Broadway. Regional:Parade (Mark Taper Forum), Man of La Mancha (Ovation Award), Silence! The Musical (LA Weekly Award), Kiss Me, Kate (Ovation nomination). Film: Warlock: The Armageddon. TV: Sweeney Todd(PBS), Desperate Housewives, Charmed, Chicago Hope, Veronica’s Closet, Bodies of Evidence andMurder, She Wrote.

Link for more information: https://muny.org/newsies/. V

Via Press Release

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Based on Disney’s 1992 cult classic film, Newsies tells the rousing tale of the great Newsboy Strike of 1899. Jack Kelly, a charismatic and resilient newspaper boy, leads a bunch of New York City rag-tag orphans in a clash against the mighty publishing titan, Joe Pulitzer. With a score by Alan Menken, and hits that include “Santa Fe,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York,” this Muny premiere promises to make headlines.

Season tickets and Single tickets are available now. The seven shows in the 2017 Muny season are: Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12-18), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (June 20-29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5-11), All Shook Up (July 13-19), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21-27), A Chorus Line (July 29-August 4), and Newsies (August 7-13).