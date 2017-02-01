Ramen has become an international food sensation with hundreds of cult shops popping up around the globe. There is an infinite variety of noodles, broths, and toppings that one can choose from and there have been serious debates over authenticity, origins, and proper ways to eat this dish. At the center sits the Ramen Bowl, a simple ceramic vessel of humble beginnings, simple markings and glazes, but with careful consideration to shape, size, and rim, that allows one to intimately inhale the aroma and slurp away with chopsticks and a deep spoon. Let’s honor the Ramen Bowl!

Featuring invited artists: Dan Anderson, Blair Clemo, Linda Christianson, Brett Freund, Randy Johnston, Nina Lalli, Beth Lo, Lee Love, Warren MacKenzie, Ron Meyers, Malinda Reich, Suzanne Marie Sullivan and other artists selected by Juror Kiku Obata.

Kiku Obata is founder of Kiku Obata & Company, a design studio based in St. Louis and London. The firm undertakes a diverse range of work in the fields of art, culture, commerce, and the public realm. She is a graduate of Stanford University, a trustee of the Whitaker Foundation, and a board member of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis and Laumeier Sculpture Park. She has collected ceramics for years and LOVES ramen.

Slurp! Honoring the Ramen Bowl: An exhibition celebrating a part of the popular noodle craze that’s often overlooked—the bowl itself. Curated and juried by Kiku Obata.

March 3 – 31, 2017 | Opening Reception: March 3, 20017, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Ramen Fest: Slurp up art. Slurp down Ramen. Drink up sake. And jump into a Ramen bowl for a saucy selfie! A special one-night-only event featuring delicious Ramen prepared by sponsor Hiro Asian Kitchen, Ramen Fest will highlight the handcrafted ceramic bowls holding the umami delicacy that’s become an international food sensation.

March 31, 2017 | 6:00 – 8:00pm | Tickets available beginning March 3, 2017. V

