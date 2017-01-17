Makers: Past + Present is the newest exhibition at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport which highlights selected works by dedicated makers who have participated in the Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design residency program. The St. Louis non-profit art center’s exhibition is located in the Lambert Gallery, adjacent to the Concourse C exit in the Terminal 1 Bag Claim.

The exhibition features the works of 20 artists who have participated in the residency program between 2008 and 2017. The artists’ works are created in one of four media: clay, fiber, metal, or wood. The exhibition, which runs through May 2017, is part of the Lambert Art and Culture Program and is supported by the Regional Arts Commission.

The Craft Alliance Artists-in-Residence program gives the general public and students in Craft Alliance’s outreach and education programs the rare opportunity to learn about the processes involved in creating studio craft. Each year, Craft Alliance hosts three resident artists, with each residency lasting 6 to 12 months. With private studios adjacent to our classrooms, each resident teaches in our programs, and becomes a part of the Craft Alliance community.

Established in 2008, the Artists-in-Residence program encourages emerging and mid-career artists by providing them with work space free of charge, access to Craft Alliance’s audiences, a modest stipend, and opportunities to exhibit and sell their work. Artists-in-Residence gain teaching experience in our education program, working with Craft Alliance’s Director of Education to design classes in their media, and collaborating with the Community Outreach Manager to craft studio experiences for school groups that visit Craft Alliance throughout the year. Artists-in-Residence also work closely with Craft Alliance’s exhibitions director to present an annual exhibition of work created during their residencies.

Artists featured in this exhibition are:

Jessica Andersen, Metals Resident, September 2015 – February 2016

Ryan Bredlau, Clay Resident, September 2016 – August 2017

Leah deMatta, Metals Resident, March – August 2017

Virginia Eckinger, Clay Resident, September 2015 – August 2016

Melody Evans, Clay Resident, September 2008 – August 2009

Reed Fagan, Metals Resident, September 2016 – February 2017

Tamryn McDermott, Fibers Resident, June – August 2015

Laura Elizabeth Mullen, Metals Resident, September 2012 – May 2013

Robert Thomas Mullen, Metals Resident, March – Aug 2015

Norleen Nosri, Clay Resident, September 2014 – August 2015

Michael Parrett, Metals Resident, September 2009 – August 2010

Audrey Peck Metals Resident, June 2014 – February 2015

Ruth Reese, Clay Resident, June – November 2013

William Archer Rimel, Clay Resident, June 2012 – May 2013

Megan Singleton, Fibers Resident, September 2015 – August 2016

Damia Smith, Metals Resident, September 2008 – August 2009

Evan Wagman, Clay Resident, December 2013 – May 2014

Kelsey Viola Wiskirchen, Fibers Resident, June 2012 – May 2013

Rena Wood, Fibers Resident, July 2010-May 2011

Anna Youngyuen, Fibers Resident, September 2016 – August 2017 V

ABOUT CRAFT ALLIANCE CENTER OF ART + DESIGN

Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design is a non-profit art center dedicated to empowering and enriching communities through craft. Located in the Delmar Loop and the Grand Center districts of St. Louis, Missouri, Craft Alliance offers exhibitions, education classes for all skill levels, free community programs, artist residencies and a gallery shop. Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design is funded in part by the Arts and Education Council; the Regional Arts Commission; the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency; and the generous support of its members.