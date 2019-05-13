Experience an exhibition featuring the work of the 2019 Artists-In-Residence at Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design May 24 – June 30 with an opening reception Friday, May 24, from 6-8 p.m. at the Delmar Loop Gallery, Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design, 6640 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis.

The Artist-in-Residence Program, located in the Kranzberg Education Center in our Grand Center location, supports emerging and mid-career artists who want to develop their artistic investigations in a collaborative, community based arts center. We encourage artists to explore and expand on ideas and materials within their studio practice, igniting our studios with infectious energy. They teach classes, work in our community programs and offer the public a window into the creative and professional lives of artists. In this way, these artists grow with the community and their artworks reflect a significant emphasis on the relationship between person, place and object.We are proud to presents the work of our 2019 class of Artists-In –Residence: Sadeja Issa, Abigail Lowe, Lindsay Pichaske and Malaika Tolford.Sajeda issa’s work narrates her struggle within and between cultures. As the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, she is navigating the relationship between her strong cultural roots at home and her identity as an American. Abigail Lowe is fascinated with the story of Shakespeare’s Ophelia. Lowe’s sculptures explore, interpret, and reimagine the story from Ophelia’s perspective and truth. Lindsay Pichaske’s clay animals make manifest the translation of emotion between the human and animal worlds. Malaika Tolford investigates her surroundings through aerial mapping. Using elegant and intimate objects as vehicles for these maps, she presents us with a familiar cartography.

We view craft as a source of skill and inspiration integral to human expression. For over 50 years, Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design has been engaging and educating the community through studio classes and ground-breaking exhibitions of contemporary craft. We hope you will visit the studios and galleries in the Delmar Loop and Grand Center to experience the craft of our time.

RELATED EVENTS

Inside The Studio: Lindsay Pichaske & Whitney White

Wednesday, June 5, 6pm

Kranzberg Arts Center (Craft Alliance’s Grand Center Studios)

501 N. Grand BLvd, St. Louis, MO 63103

Meet our current Artists-in-Residence, tour their studios, and learn about their creative processes and work.