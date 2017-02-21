Congressman Urges St. Louis to Unite Behind Reed

St. Louis – Congressman Lacy Clay, Jr today endorsed Lewis E. Reed for Mayor saying, “Lewis Reed is the only candidate for Mayor that will bring real economic development to our city. He will increase job growth and decrease our crime rate. We need Reed as our next Mayor.”

Clay commends Lewis Reed’s work as President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, especially his leadership in keeping the National Geospatial Agency in St. Louis – saving 3,000 jobs.

“I am honored to have the support of Congressman Lacy Clay. To reduce crime and bring jobs to St. Louis, we need partners on the state and federal level. Congressman Clay and I are together committed to making St. Louis City a place where people want to live, work and raise a family,” said Reed. V

