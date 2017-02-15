If you can’t be on the red carpet in Hollywood, Cinema St. Louis and .ZACK are offering the next best thing at Motion Pictures’ Biggest Night watch party on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. “Lights, Camera, Party!” serves as the theme for this year’s event.

As the motion-picture industry hands out its highest honors, local film buffs can catch all the action from the red carpet and inside the Dolby Theatre® in Hollywood at .ZACK, Grand Center’s newest theater. Tickets are available for $55 from Metrotix at www.metrotix.com/events/detail/lights-camera-party.

Guests will enjoy appetizers, a signature cocktail, theatre style seating, as well as a relaxing lounge area throughout the evening. Guests may also bid on live and silent auction items and participate in activities designed to enhance the viewing experience. Proceeds benefit Cinema St. Louis’ year-round film programming, which includes the 26th Annual St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF), scheduled for Nov. 2-12, 2017.

“We’re especially looking forward to this year’s event because of our local ties,” says Cliff Froehlich, executive director of Cinema St. Louis. “Two of the nominated films were produced by people with strong St. Louis backgrounds, Kimberly Steward for ‘Manchester by the Sea’ and Michael Beugg for ‘La La Land.’ And having the beautiful .ZACK as our host venue makes an already fun event even more exciting.”

In addition to SLIFF, Cinema St. Louis presents the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, QFest, 48 Hour Film Project, and the Robert Classic French Film Festival. Cinema St. Louis also works to inspire the next generation of filmmakers and film patrons by offering free summer filmmaking camps and by bringing festival films and filmmakers to local schools through the Cinema for Students program during SLIFF.

.ZACK is located in Grand Center (just four short blocks east of Grand) at 3224 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103. Presenting sponsors for the event are the Steward Family Foundation and Bodley Group.

For more event information, contact Rita Hiscocks in the Cinema St. Louis office at 314-289-4140 or rita@cinemastlouis.org. V

Via Press Release