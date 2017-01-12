A fun and delectable culinary experience awaits food lovers on Monday evening, January 16 during the special Chef’s Night Off: Cross Pollination II dining event at Boundary at The Cheshire. Boundary is located at 7036 Clayton Avenue in The Cheshire complex. The dinner is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

That night, Boundary Executive Chef Rex Hale will collaborate with top Midwest chefs to create a five course, locally sourced dinner. Participating top chefs include well-known St. Louis-area chefs including Rickey Whalen of Reed’s American Table, Booker Riley of Sardella and Joshua Poletti of Basso. They will be joined by Chef Esteban Rosas of the highly regarded Rook restaurant from Indianapolis.

Chefs’ Night Off is an ongoing series of “pirate” dinners, curated by founder R.J. Wall from Indianapolis, where dinners are conceptualized and executed by cooks and bartenders from the most respected restaurants around the Midwest.

The goal of Chefs’ Night Out is to get cooks working with other cooks – exchanging ideas, having fun, and showcasing the developing talents of chefs from other Midwest cities. The series facilitates a creative think tank for up-and-coming culinary and bar talent.

Guests dine together at communal tables and the chefs interact with them to create a dining experience unlike any other.

Tickets for this event are limited and are $70, not including tax and gratuity. Premium bar will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cno-x-boundary-present-cross-pollination-ii-tickets-29785555398. V

