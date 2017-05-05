Beginning this Tuesday, Chef David Kirkland presents Turn, a café open for breakfast and lunch in the Grand Center neighborhood. Artfully layering American traditional dishes with new contemporary flavors, Kirkland’s attention to detail and keen taste are a much anticipated addition to the St. Louis brunch scene. Located in the .ZACK Building, a new performance+theater incubator, Turn‘s update of American classics, friendly service, and warm atmosphere, are sure to be a fast favorite and an anchor for the rapidly evolving district. V
