Formerly the chef and manager ofCafé Osagesince the café’s opening in 2008, as well as the mastermind behind the Contemporary Art Museums’Café, David Kirkland has made a career of designing menus with a local farm to table philosophy that people continue to love and respect. Utilizing fresh grown vegetables, Kirkland works closely with the region’s growers and farmers to plan for each season and to promote sustainability in the St. Louis restaurant scene.

Beginning this Tuesday, Chef David Kirkland presents Turn, a café open for breakfast and lunch in the Grand Center neighborhood. Artfully layering American traditional dishes with new contemporary flavors, Kirkland's attention to detail and keen taste are a much anticipated addition to the St. Louis brunch scene. Located in the .ZACK Building, a new performance+theater incubator, Turn's update of American classics, friendly service, and warm atmosphere, are sure to be a fast favorite and an anchor for the rapidly evolving district.