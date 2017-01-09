Pride St. Louis has been working diligently for the past several months on the PrideCenter of St. Louis, a community center for the LGBTQ+ community. This past Sunday, Pride St. Louis held a sneak peek event and invited community members into the new center for a pre-opening event. The event included tours of the center, games and general socializing. Guests were encouraged to peruse the new lending library section that is LGBTQ+ and POC focused, and take tours of the Center. Many attendees left messages on a chalkboard about feeling safe and a sense of community at the new Center.

“The goal of the PrideCenter is to serve the community by providing resources, support, knowledge, and above all, a safe space for the most vulnerable in our community,” Landon Brownfield, secretary of the Pride St. Louis Board, says. That goal showed through the many people who attended and the range of ages and identities within the building. Some spent their time looking at the LGBTQ+ history displays, some sat and visited with long time friends in the library, and still others played games and talked about the future.



This Center marks Pride St. Louis’ first attempt to open a community center. However, this is not the city of St. Louis’s first. There have been three different centers of independent entities, the last one shuddering its doors three years ago. Despite closure of LGBTQ+ centers as a running trend, the PrideCenter of St. Louis shows more promise by being part of a larger entity, Pride St. Louis, that hosts the massive PrideFest every June.

LGBTQ+ communities across the nation have been shook up by the recent election results, and many are turning inward in hopes of finding support and solace in their respective communities. This is no different in St. Louis, where so many people fear for their futures in an extremely conservative Presidential administration. It would seem that the PrideCenter is happening at just the right time. “So far, the community’s reaction has been overwhelmingly positive,” Brownfield says. “We’ve seen a lot of excitement and enthusiasm surrounding our announcement of the center. The community realizes, as we do, just how necessary the PrideCenter is.”

The PrideCenter is hoping to bring in various resources for the community to utilize. These services include free counseling services, STD prevention, defense, and just about anything the community desires. The Center will also be using its computer area, or cyber center, to provide resume help, job searching and any array of cyber oriented services.

The PrideCenter of St. Louis will be opening this Wednesday, Jan. 11. Regular hours for the center will be noon to 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday. There also be a grand opening event this April. V

by Curtis Galloway