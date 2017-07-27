CHARIS, the St Louis Women’s Chorus, is thrilled to welcome Dr. Stuart Chapman Hill as our new Artistic Director as we enter our 25th season of celebrating women and the LGBTQ community. CHARIS is a community chorus that strives to be an instrument of change in the St. Louis area, focused on promoting greater understanding and equality for all.

Dr. Hill is already working with current chorus members and looks forward to welcoming new singers for our December “War & Peace” Concert, December 15th & 16th at the Missouri History Museum.

Open rehearsals begin August 15th at our new rehearsal space, Peace United Church of Christ, 204 E. Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO.

With a Ph.D. in music education from Michigan State University, Dr. Hill has been teaching and conducting since 2009. He also holds a Master of Education in Vocal/General Music Education and a Bachelor of Music in Musical Arts/Teacher Education from Vanderbilt University. Dr. Hill maintains an active schedule as a choral composer and conductor. His choral compositions are published by Hinshaw Music, which just inaugurated the Stuart Chapman Hill composer series, and G. Schirmer.

In addition to his role with CHARIS, Dr. Hill serves as Assistant Professor of Music (choral music education) and Director of Music Education at Webster University where he teaches Introduction to Music Education, Choral Literature and Methods, Choral Arranging, and Secondary General Music Methods and advises music education undergraduates. He also conducts the university’s Women’s Chorus.

CHARIS – The St. Louis Women’s Chorus anticipates many successful performances under the direction of Dr. Stuart Chapman Hill. Please join us for one of our 25th anniversary concerts. V

Via Press Release