On Wednesday, May 18, 2017, Red Brick Management will be joined by city officials and community members to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its newest property, The Milton. This property offers 33 contemporary living spaces located at 4534 Olive. The grand opening will start at 7pm.

Red Brick Management is a privately-owned boutique firm with an eclectic mix of renovated and historic commercial and residential spaces in St. Louis’ most prominent neighborhoods. This project involved a complete renovation of a warehouse into a five-story development. The architecture of this older building preserves the historic charm of its original design while channeling contemporary urban living with a new modern rooftop.

The evening will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring remarks from city officials and community leaders. Apart from the ribbon-cutting, the grand opening will feature an art showing from local St. Louis artist, Izaiah Johnson and live music from local pop artist, Paige Alyssa. Tours of the building will be ongoing throughout the evening. The ribbon-cutting will be followed by a celebration featuring food and refreshments from neighborhood restaurants.

“The Milton is a great project, my favorite in a 45-year real estate career,” said Pete Rothschild, owner and president of Rothschild Development Ltd. “It incorporates new, multistory construction within the perimeter façade of a turn of the century tobacco warehouse. This is the first development of its kind in St. Louis, and I think you’ll like it as much as I do.”

Leasing is currently underway, and residents will begin occupying The Milton on May 15th. Interested candidates who sign-up on May 18th, will receive $500 off their first month with a 12-month lease. Some of the buildings amenities include deck/patio on all units, wood floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, secured entry and much more. The third and second floors will be ready for occupancy by May 18and final units are expected to be completed by mid-June 2017. V

