On March 8, the Central West End invites you to shop and dine throughout the neighborhood while supporting a great local organization!

Participating CWE businesses will donate 10 percent of their sales that day to Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis, which provides specialized care to children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate, and other complex surgical needs.

Participating CWE businesses include:

10denza

The Candle Fusion Studio

Centro

Coffee Cartel

Culpeppers (CWE location)

The Cup (CWE location)

Drunken Fish (CWE location)

Gamlin Whiskey House

Kingside Diner

Mission Taco Joint (CWE location)

Scape American Bistro

ScapeGoat Tavern & Courtyard

Sub Zero Vodka Bar

The Tavern Kitchen & Bar (CWE location)

For more information, visit www.cwescene.com. V

Via Press Release

About the Central West End North Community Improvement District

The CWE Business Community Improvement District (NCID) was formed in 2010 in accordance with the Community Improvement District Act, a Missouri statute. The mission of the NICD is to enhance the District and the businesses it represents through a combination of physical improvements and promotional activities. Activities of the NCID are made financially possible through a 1 percent retail sales tax within the district, situated along the North Euclid Avenue commercial corridor from Lindell Boulevard to Washington Boulevard.

Learn more about the NCID and its activities at www.cwescene.com.