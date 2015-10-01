Billboard’s No.1 World Music Artist, Celtic Woman, returns to North America this fall with its acclaimed 10th Anniversary World Tour that includes the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on October 18 at 3 p.m. The tour begins October 1 in Evansville, Indiana, and extends to 25 cities over a whirlwind four weeks, wrapping November 1 in Savannah, Georgia. The series follows an 85-city North American tour which ran from March to June, and garnered such rave reviews from critics who described the performances as “showstopping!,” “captivating!” and “spectacular.”

Tickets for Celtic Woman at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now online at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Ticket prices start at $42.

“We’re thrilled to be able to visit more cities in America this year,” says violinist Máiréad Nesbitt. “The show is more interactive then ever, and audiences have been overwhelmingly thrilled. We hope to see all of you dancing in your seats soon.”

The October dates will also feature very special guests The Celtic Tenors. These warm and engaging Irish men have released nine studio albums and achieved chart-topping success in the U.S, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland. The Celtic Tenors have been wowing audiences around the globe for 15 years performing award-winning selections from classical and folk to Irish and pop. With beautiful voices, unique charm and sensational style, they are guaranteed to bring audiences on a magical musical voyage.

Celtic Woman’s 10th Anniversary World Tour celebrates a decade of timeless music and dance from the Emerald Isles that already has captivated millions. The multi-platinum all-female group performs such traditional Irish classics as “Danny Boy,” and “Mo Ghile Mhear,” alongside contemporary favorites like “You Raise Me Up” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in its distinctive signature style. Showcasing three world-class vocalists, Susan McFadden, Máiréad Carlin and its newest member, Éabha McMahon, formerly with Anuna and five-time Dublin champion in the Fairview Feis Ceoil, the 2015 tour also features the dazzling Celtic violinist and founding member Máiréad Nesbitt. The international touring powerhouse is accompanied by a 15-member ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including bodhran, hand-crafted tin whistle, bouzouki and Uilleann pipes.

Celtic Woman made its television debut in 2005 with a sold-out concert in Dublin, which was filmed and broadcast in the United States on PBS. Although initially intended as a one-time-only event, the uplifting performance was so warmly received by the public that the group immediately followed with a debut concert tour across the United States. Since its PBS debut, Celtic Woman has performed to over three million fans, and has continued to sell out prestigious venues around the world, covering 48 U.S. states, while expanding its reach to six continents and 23 countries.

Celtic Woman has sold more than eight million copies of its nine CDs and eight DVDs, while its eight public television specials have ranked among PBS’ most-watched music programs. Each of Celtic Woman’s nine CDs – the most recent being 2013’s Emerald Musical Gems – has debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s World Album chart, where the group has occupied the top slot for a record-breaking 112 consecutive weeks. Having been named Billboard magazine’s World Albums Artist of the Year six times, Celtic Woman also has scored two Top 10 debuts on Billboard‘s main album chart and five Top Five DVDs on Billboard‘s Top Video chart, as well as achieving platinum-level sales in nine different countries. The group has performed for three U.S. presidents and has made high-profile appearances on the prime-time smash Dancing with the Stars and the daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful. For more information, visit http://www.celticwoman.com and http://www.celtic-tenors.com/ V

