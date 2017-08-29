Celebrate the Arts in St. Charles at the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival Sept. 15-17

The MOSAICS Fine Art Festival Committee and the City of St. Charles will be celebrating the 23rd Annual MOSAICS Festival, which takes place the weekend of September 15-17, 2017 along several blocks of North Main Street in Historic St. Charles, Missouri.

This annual free Arts Festival is a popular family-friendly weekend event, with activities for everyone including fantastic art, great entertainment and the opportunity for children to create their own artwork.

The 2017 MOSAICS Fine Art Festival runs from 4:00 to 9:00 pm on Friday, September 15th; 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on Saturday, September 16th; and 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 17th. The three-day festival includes:

Approximately 90 juried artists from across the state, region and country will exhibit, discuss, and sell artwork. Artists from more than 15 states will be present. Paintings, sculptures, photography, glass, jewelry, metal and woodworking are just a sample of the 16 media represented. Five thousand dollars in cash prizes is awarded to participating artists.

A Performance Stage will showcase a variety of performing artists from across the region offering traditional favorites and original music and dance.

Children’s Village, presented by Mercy Kids, is located on the 400 block of North Main Street in Historic St. Charles. This area will provide Hands-On Art experiences for children ages 14 and younger. Children will work with instructors to create their own unique memento of the Festival.

Art for Youth Gallery returns to the MOSAICS Festival this year. This special gallery allows children to purchase professional art at a nominal fee, fostering art appreciation among the kids 14 years and younger. This unique gallery area is presented by Alliance Water Resources, Inc.

Blank Canvas Studios and Preferred Family Healthcare’s A.R.T.C. Program (Achieving Recovery Through Creativity) are partnering again with the MOSAICS committee for the 2016 Festival event, and both community organizations will participate with artist displays.

Mentor Me Exhibition Mentor Me is a program recognizing regional art teachers, students and school districts for their arts programming and the exhibition includes artwork from both students and their teachers. The Governor of Missouri has supported and recognized the Mentor Me program for the past 20 years, and participating students and teachers all receive a Certificate of Participation. The Mentor Me Exhibition is located in the Foundry Art Centre from September 10th – October 8th.

The MOSAICS Fine Art Festival brings art appreciation, enjoyment, awareness and education, free-of-charge, to the Saint Charles and St. Louis region. Festival participants will have the opportunity to interact directly with artists and provides a safe, fun, weekend event for the entire family.

The 2017 Festival is supported with generous grants from the following organizations – Arts & Culture Commission of the City of St. Charles, The Employees Community Fund of Boeing, The City of St. Charles and the Missouri Arts Council.

For additional details regarding the 2017 MOSAICS Fine Art Festival, please call 314-482-5476 or visit stcharlesmosaics.org. V

