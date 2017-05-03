Mother’s Day is one of the highlights of the spring season at Craft Alliance! The Delmar Gallery Shop is a perfect place to shop for your mom, mother-in-law, stepmom, grandma, the mother of your children, your favorite aunt, your co-pet parent, your babysitter, your motherly neighbor, or whomever you will celebrate this Mother’s Day! We have Spring collections from so many talented artists and designers, and for Mother’sDay we will feature a special new collection of wall art by local ceramist Elaine Unell and an expanded collection of jewelry by Brooklyn artist Ashka Dymel. Surprise Mom with an everlasting, floral bouquet of wall art by Elaine Unell! Or, delight Mom with earrings and a necklace from Ashka Dymel’s classic yet contemporary collection. Ashka combines bright semiprecious stones with clean lines of brushed sterling silver.

Mother’s Day 2017

Delmar Gallery Shop Trunkshow

May 2 – 14, 2017

featuring local artist Elaine Unell and Brooklyn Artist Ashka Dymel

Meet the Artist Elaine Unell

Sunday, May 7 | 1-3pm

Semi-annual Student and Faculty Sidewalk Sale

Saturday, May 13 | 9 am – 5pm + Sunday, May 14 | Noon – 5pm

Meet the Artist Elaine Unell in the Delmar Gallery Shop at Craft Alliance! Elaine has been making pottery at Craft Alliance for many years, and has recently branched out with a new line of wall art. Elaine starts by creating a handmade porcelain tile. After the tile comes out of the glaze firing, she paints beautiful abstract and floral imagery on the surface with alcohol inks. Learn about Elaine’s inspirations, techniques, and what she is working on next. Or, just come chat and see which gifts we can recommend for Mom!

Spring 2017 Student & Faculty Sidewalk Sale! The Craft Alliance Student/Faculty Sale has run as a biannual event since 1986. What started as a pottery sale has grown to include works from all the studios. These days you’ll find functional and sculptural pottery, as well jewelry and glass. If you are looking for a special gift or just a great way to spend Mother’s Day Weekend, come to Craft Alliance’s Spring 2017 Student/Faculty Sale! Plus, when you purchase anything at the Spring 2017 Student & Faculty Sidewalk Sale you can get 20% off your Delmar Gallery Shop purchases*, May 13th and 14th 2017 only. (*Offer cannot be combined with other offers). V

Via Press Release

ABOUT CRAFT ALLIANCE CENTER OF ART + DESIGN

Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design is a non-profit art center dedicated to empowering and enriching communities through craft. Located in the Delmar Loop and the Grand Center districts of St. Louis, Missouri, Craft Alliance offers exhibitions, education classes for all skill levels, free community programs, artist residencies and a gallery shop. Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design is funded in part by the Arts and Education Council; the Regional Arts Commission; the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency; and the generous support of its members. For more information, please call 314.725.1177 or visit www.craftalliance.org.