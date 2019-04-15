The Q Collective announces the cast of John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask’s groundbreaking, Obie-winning Off-Broadway musical HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH!

Luke Steingruby pulls the wig down on her head as Hedwig herself. Sarah Gene Dowling dons the mustache of female impersonator Yitzhak.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH will be directed by Jordan Woods with assistance byCamille Fensterman, music direction by Holly Barber, costume design by Lauren Smith, and sound and lighting design by Jim Robert. Casey Richards is the stage manager andFlynn Hayes is costume master.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH runs June 20-29 at the Monocle, 451p Manchester Ave (63110), on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, with an additional 10:30 PM performance on both Saturdays.

Ticket go on sale May 1st on Eventbrite.

