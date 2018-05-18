Care2 Petition Demands Trump Reinstate Protections for Trans Prisoners

A Care2 petition is demanding President Trump reinstate protections for transgender inmates after he rolled them back Monday.

VIEW THE CARE2 PETITION HERE: http://www.care2.com/go/z/TransInmat

New guidelines outlined in the Transgender Offender Manual make it more difficult for trans inmates to be housed based on their gender identity instead of biological sex.

Activists at Care2, which has a long history of advocating for LGBTQ rights, say the move could endanger trans inmates.

“This move puts an already vulnerable population back in even more danger,” the Care2 petition reads. “Prison is a dangerous place for transgender and gender-nonconforming inmates, and Trump just recklessly rolled back the few protections the Obama Administration established for them.”

The new guidelines say prisons “will use biological sex as the initial determination,” and trans inmates will be considered for housing based on their identity if “there has been significant progress towards transition as demonstrated by medical and mental health history.”

The Care2 petition cites the case of Lindsay Saunders-Velez, who was threatened, harassed and raped when placed in a Colorado men’s prison last year. The 20-year-old swallowed razor blades “to escape.”

“Saunders-Velez is one of the many transgender people to speak out about the violence they face in prison” the Care2 petition reads. “Trans prisoners are 10 times more likely to face sexual abuse while incarcerated than the general prison population. Nearly half of them are victims.”