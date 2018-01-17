Missouri Courage Scholarship (MCS) and the St. Louis Cardinals are happy to announce the second annual Pride Night at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 17, 2018.

Join LGBTQ friends, family, and allies to watch the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a Central Division match up. With the purchase of a special Pride Night Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Cardinals t-shirt with a rainbow STL logo. A portion of each Pride Night Theme Ticket sold will be donated to MCS to fund scholarships in 2019. In addition, the 2018 MCS Courage Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the game, and the Gateway Men’s Chorus will sing “God Bless America” prior to the game. Purchase your tickets here.

Tyler Dunnington, former St. Louis Cardinals minor league player, who came out as gay in 2016 after leaving the organization, was recognized on the field at last year’s Pride Night game. He now serves on the Board of Missouri Courage Scholarship. Tyler said, “I am thrilled the Cardinals are partnering with MCS. It is so important to show young people across Missouri, and across the country, that being LGBTQ and participating in sports at all levels is something to celebrate.” Tyler will visit St. Louis to attend the Pride Night game with the MCS Board and Scholars.