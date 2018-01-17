Missouri Courage Scholarship (MCS) and the St. Louis Cardinals are happy to announce the second annual Pride Night at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 17, 2018.
Join LGBTQ friends, family, and allies to watch the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a Central Division match up. With the purchase of a special Pride Night Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Cardinals t-shirt with a rainbow STL logo. A portion of each Pride Night Theme Ticket sold will be donated to MCS to fund scholarships in 2019. In addition, the 2018 MCS Courage Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the game, and the Gateway Men’s Chorus will sing “God Bless America” prior to the game. Purchase your tickets here.
Tyler Dunnington, former St. Louis Cardinals minor league player, who came out as gay in 2016 after leaving the organization, was recognized on the field at last year’s Pride Night game. He now serves on the Board of Missouri Courage Scholarship. Tyler said, “I am thrilled the Cardinals are partnering with MCS. It is so important to show young people across Missouri, and across the country, that being LGBTQ and participating in sports at all levels is something to celebrate.” Tyler will visit St. Louis to attend the Pride Night game with the MCS Board and Scholars.
Please note: The Pride tees are available only with the purchase of a special Pride Night Theme Ticket. Your Pride Night Theme Ticket purchase will come with a game ticket and a separate voucher. The voucher can be redeemed at the game or pre-game festival to get the giveaway tee. You will not be able to receive the item unless you have your voucher with you at the event.
Missouri Courage Scholarship is the first, and largest, state-wide LGBTQ scholarship organization in Missouri. MCS funds annual scholarships for graduating high school seniors in Missouri pursuing higher education. The MCS mission is to acknowledge, affirm, and reward students who demonstrate courage and take a stand for social justice.
MCS has awarded over $25,000 in scholarships in its two-year history, and is a federally-recognized 501c3 organization; all donations are tax-exempt. Visit the MCS website for more information. V
