The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced tasting for the St. Louis premiere of the national tour of Sam Mendes (Spectre, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall’s (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) Tony Award®-winning production of CABARET.

Jon Peterson, a veteran of Roundabout’s CABARET on Broadway and well known for his various roles on London’s West End, including CATS, A Chorus Line and The Sound of Music, will be starring in the role as the Emcee while Leigh Ann Larkin, known on Broadway for her roles inGypsy (Dainty June) and A Little Night Music, will be making her CABARET debut as Sally Bowles. Joining them are Benjamin Eakeley (Cabaret/Broadway) as Clifford Bradshaw, Alison Ewing (Cabaret/Broadway) as Fräulein Kost, Mary Gordon Murray (Hands on a Hardbody) as Fräulein Schneider, Scott Robertson (Cabaret/Broadway) as Herr Schultz and Patrick Vaill(Macbeth) as Ernst Ludwig.

True quadruple threats, the cast which also doubles as the Kit Kat Band includes Kelsey Beckert(Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Sarah Bishop (42nd Street), Chelsey Clark, Jenna Zito Clark (Saturday Night Fever), Ryan DeNardo (Grease), Lori Eure (Cabaret/Broadway), Kendal Hartse (Cinderella), Andrew Hubacher (Cabaret/Broadway), Joey Khoury (Altar Boyz), Chris Kotera (Evita), Tommy McDowell (American Idiot), Laura Sheehy (Cabaret/Broadway), Steven Wenslawski (Spamalot), Bob Amaral (A Funny Thing….) and Lucy Sorlucco (The Phantom of the Opera). The Kit Kat Band is under the direction of conductor Robert Cookman and also features Alec Bart (Associate Music Director/keyboard), Bobby Brennen (bass), Preston Haining (trumpet) and Taurus Lovely (drums).

Tickets for CABARET at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now online at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Ticket prices start at $25. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. CABARET is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of CABARET at the Fabulous Fox run March 7 – 19. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at1 p.m. There will also be an evening performance on Sunday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. and a matinee performance on Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m.

John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s Tony-winning musical features some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” CABARET is set in the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd––and to leave their troubles outside.

Roundabout Theatre Company’s tour of CABARET features original Broadway direction by Sam Mendes and original co-direction & choreography by Rob Marshall. Tour direction is under the helm of BT McNicholl (Spamalot) and choreography is recreated by Cynthia Onrubia(Victor/Victoria). The design team includes set design by Robert Brill (Assassins), costume design by William Ivey Long (Chicago), lighting design by Peggy Eisenhauer (Ragtime) andMike Baldassari (“Nine”), sound design by Keith Caggiano (The Radio City Christmas Spectacular) based on the original Broadway design by Brian Ronan with hair and wig design byPaul Huntley. CABARET features orchestrations by Michael Gibson (The Boy From Oz), music supervision & vocal arrangements by Patrick Vaccariello (On Your Feet) and music direction byRobert Cookman (Legally Blonde). CABARET is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Roundabout Theatre Company’s acclaimed production of CABARET first opened on Broadway on March 19, 1998 starring Alan Cumming and Natasha Richardson and won four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. Cabaret went on to play on Broadway for six years and 2,378 performances before finishing its run on January 4, 2004. CABARET returned to Broadway and the infamous Studio 54 with performances beginning March 21, 2014 with Alan Cumming reprising his Tony-winning role as the Emcee. The production featured Michelle Williams, Emma Stone and Sienna Miller in the role of Sally Bowles and played 423 performances through March 29, 2015. The current national tour of CABARET began performances on Jan. 26, 2016 in Providence, RI.

CABARET premiered on Broadway in 1966 and won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in addition to the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, the Outer Critics’ Circle Award, the Variety Poll of New York Critics, and London’s Evening Standard Award. The original Broadway production played 1,166 performances. V

ROUNDABOUT ON TOUR :

Roundabout Theatre Company was most recently represented across the country with the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning national tour of Anything Goes starring Rachel York which toured for 48 weeks. Before that, Twelve Angry Men toured for 2 years, spending 63 weeks across the United States and Canada. Roundabout’s longest-running musical, the revival ofCabaret, received a multi-year tour across the country beginning in 1999. In 2011, Roundabout Theatre Company’s acclaimed work reached a worldwide cinema audience with the HD capture and broadcast of their Tony nominated production of The Importance of Being Earnest, starring Brian Bedford.

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout’s mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout’s Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout’s work on each of its stages.

American Airlines is the official airline of Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Roundabout’s season in 2017 includes Arthur Miller’s The Price, directed by Terry Kinney; If I Forget by Steven Levenson, directed by Daniel Sullivan; Marvin’s Room by Scott McPherson, directed by Anne Kauffman; Napoli, Brooklyn by Meghan Kennedy, directed by Gordon Edelstein; the spring 2017 Roundabout Underground production isOn the Exhale, a new play by Martín Zimmerman, directed by Leigh Silverman.

Roundabout’s new off-Broadway season dedicated to new work at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in 2017-2018 will include The Last Match, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch; Amy and the Orphans, by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Roundabout Underground’s 2017-2018 season will include Too Heavy for your Pocket, by Jiréh Breon Holder.

CAST BIOS:

JON PETERSON (Emcee). Broadway: Cabaret. London West End includes: The Sound of Music, Dames at Sea, She Loves Me, A Chorus Line, CATS, “Y”, Sophisticated Ladies, Cavalcade, Whoop-Dee-Doo!, Definitely Doris, On Your Toes, Blitz! Off-Broadway includes: George M. Cohan Tonight, Have A Heart, The George M. Cohan Review, Sophisticated Ladies, Half a Sixpence, The World Goes Round, The Rocky Horror Show, A Chorus Line. Theatre Aspen: Peter and the Starcatcher. Film includes: Then, Sketch,Coffee and Cabbage, A Moment, Track, The Lost City of Tomorrow, My Life Sucks, Rick’s Pawn Shop,Death’s Waiting Room, Like the Spider, The Color of War, Human After All, Face to Face, Penny Saver,Proverbia, Anna Ballerina, Mail Order Wife and Surviving Picasso.. Albums: Skidoo! George M Cohan Tonight, The Johnny Mercer Jamboree, Irving Berlin Revisited.

LEIGH ANN LARKIN (Sally Bowles). Broadway credits: A Little Night Music (Petra) and Gypsy(Dainty June). Appeared in the National Tour of Disney’s On The Record, and regionally in both The Alliance Theatre and The Ahmanson Theatre’s productions of Harmony (Mary), The Kennedy Center’s Ragtime (Evelyn Nesbit), New York City Center’s Gypsy (Dainty June), Capital City Theatre’s Violet (Violet), Williamstown Theatre Festival, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Pittsburgh Musical Theatre, and York Theatre. Featured on the cast recordings of A Little Night Music,Gypsy, and Disney’s On The Record. Film/TV appearances include “The Good Wife,” “Elementary,” “Lipstick Jungle,” “Flight of the Concords,” and Remember to Breathe. Many thanks to everyone at Stewart Talent and Untitled Entertainment. For my family. Philippians 4:13. Leighannlarkin.com

BENJAMIN EAKELEY (Clifford Bradshaw) played Max and Cliff in the Studio 54 revival ofCabaret opposite Michelle Williams, Emma Stone and Sienna Miller. Other Broadway: She Loves Me, On a Clear Day, Sweeney Todd (also National Tour). Film/TV: 6 feature films, “The Blacklist,” “Orange is the New Black,” “The Good Wife.” Regional: Goodspeed, Pioneer, Cincinnati Playhouse and 3 seasons at NJ Shakes. Solo cabaret: Broadway Swinger. Education: Yale University.

ALISON EWING (Fräulein Kost, Fritzie; u/s Sally) is honored to be in this beautiful production after playing Lulu in the 1998 Broadway, 1st National and Paris productions. Other Favorites: Mamma Mia!-Broadway, Vegas & National Tour (Tanya), Flashdance-National Tour (Tess), Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues-Theatreworks, Sweet Charity-Center Rep. Love to Keith.

MARY GORDON MURRAY (Fräulein Schneider). Broadway: Hands on a Hardbody, Into the Woods (Baker’s Wife), Little Me (Best Actress Tony nom.), Footloose, Coastal Disturbances,Grease, Play Me a Country Song, I Love My Wife, The Robber Bridegroom. Off-Broadway, Original Casts: A…My Name is Alice, The Knife. TV: Showtime’s “DC: 9/11” (Laura Bush), “One Life to Live” (Becky), over 30 episodics. On faculty at AMDA College and Conservatory.

SCOTT ROBERTSON (Herr Schultz) reprises the role he played on Broadway, celebrating 40 years on the NY stage. Broadway: Living On Love starring Renee Fleming, Damn Yankees with Jerry Lewis, Pajama Game, Grease. Off-B’way: Choir Boy, Glorious Ones, Mayor, It’s Only a Play. Regional: Harmony, Falsettos, Annie 2, Damn Yankees, London. Film/TV: In and Out, Tenderness, “Mildred Pierce,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Billions.” Solo: Noises On (Writer/Performer).

PATRICK VAILL (Ernst Ludwig). Broadway: Macbeth, Off-Broadway: Edward The Second (Red Bull Theater), Also The York Theater Company, NY Fringe, Fringe Encores, The Brick, and others. Regional Includes: Oklahoma! (Bard Summerscape; Daniel Fish, dir.) Othello, Henry IV, pts 1&2,Henry V, Richard II, As You Like It (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Bay Street Theater, and others. FILM: Xmas In July. Education: MFA: NYU-Graduate Acting Program.

KELSEY BECKERT (Swing). National Tour: Seven Brides… (Liza, Milly u/s). Regional: Oklahoma!(Laurey u/s), Do Black… Reflect Up? (Nancy). Dedicated to family, friends, teachers, casting, and Eddie at Take 3 who have helped make this dream come true. Montclair State University BFA.www.kelseybeckert.com

SARAH BISHOP (Helga). Touring debut! Regional: 42nd Street at Pittsburgh CLO. Other roles include: Legally Blonde (Elle), Singin’ In the Rain (Lina) and The Sound of Music (Maria). CCM grad. Thank you to Mom, Dad, family, friends and Harden Curtis! www.sarahbishop.net

CHELSEY CLARK (Lulu). A proud San Bernardino, California girl, and the biggest fan of my Elon University family. Performing in this show has been a dream, nearly 20 years in the making. LGSPA, Candlelight Pavilion, Elon, my Pod, family and incredible mom and dad, this is for you. Love is love is love is love. Cynthia, Roundabout, Todd at ATB, thank you so much. R&K. Life is beautiful.

JENNA ZITO CLARK (Rosie): National Tour: Saturday Night Fever (Pauline). Regional: Les Miserables (Eponine), A Chorus Line (Morales), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Millie). Thank you to friends, family, and my husband Michael for always supporting me. Special thanks to my grandparents for letting me listen to and fall in love with Cabaret at the age of 6, and my parents for never letting me give up cello lessons. Hartt School Grad. Jennazitoclark.com

RYAN DeNARDO (Hans; u/s Ernst Ludwig). Touring debut. Regional: Grease, Cabaret, Buddy Holly Story, Pump Boys and Dinettes, Les Misérables, West Side Story. TV: “Fakers”, “My Crazy Love”, “Almost College”. He performs and records with rock band Worthy Fools. BFA, Ithaca College. Love to Mom, Dad, & Laura. RyanDeNardo.com

LORI EURE (Swing; u/s Fräulein Kost; Dance Captain), originally from North Carolina, is thrilled to come full circle returning to this incredible production. Broadway: Cabaret (98′ revival) Sally Bowles cover/Swing. National tour: 1st National tour Cabaret, The Buddy Holly Story. Favorite Regional Theatre: Women of Woodstock, Ring of Fire, The Buddy Holly Story, Wonderland, We Will Rock You (Las Vegas Cast), Footloose, Beehive at The Kennedy Center. TV credits include: “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Spin City” and “LI Divas” (web series). Lori gives much thanks and love to her family and friends.

KENDAL HARTSE (Texas; u/s Sally Bowles, Fräulein Kost). Broadway: Cinderella, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever. New York/Regional: Cry Eden (Eve), Hedwig and the Angry Inch(Yitzhak), Taming of the Shrew (Baptista/Lucentio), Crazy For You (Polly). B.F.A., Boston Conservatory. Thanks to Carnahan Casting and The Roster. Love and gratitude to family, friends, and Austin. Thanks for the violin, Grandpop! kendalhartse.com

ANDREW HUBACHER (Victor; u/s Ernst Ludwig). Cabaret (Milwaukee Repertory) Camelot(Goodspeed) Crazy For You (Riverside Theatre) Music Man and Jesus Christ Superstar (Kansas City Starlight). Thanks to mom and dad for getting this kid a trombone when he asked for a saxophone. Soli Deo Gloria.

JOEY KHOURY (Bobby; u/s Emcee). Originally from Kaysville, Utah. Studied music and theatre at Weber State University. New York: Altar Boyz, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, National Tours:Altar Boyz (First National), Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Arena Tour). Regional: Pirates of Penzance (Frederick), Fiddler on the Roof (Motel), Little Shop Of Horrors (Seymore). Love to Mom & Dad.

CHRIS KOTERA (Swing; u/s Emcee). National Tour: Evita. Many regional credits across this great nation. Graduate of The University of Oklahoma (BFA Musical Theatre Performance), Miller Marley School of Dance, Music Theatre Kansas City, Heartland School of the Violin, and the Upright Citizens Brigade. Much thanks to Eddie at Take 3, my family, friends, coaches, and especially teachers! Support arts education. @ChrisKotera

TOMMY McDOWELL (Herman, Customs Official, Max; u/s Clifford Bradshaw). Tours: American Idiot [1st National] (Swing), A Year With Frog & Toad (Snail); NYC: Urinetown, Hudson Guild Theatre (Bobby Strong); Regional: Duck Commander Musical (Jase, Willie u/s), Grey Gardens (Joe Kennedy, Jr.), Hairspray (Link), The Who’s Tommy (Tommy), Joseph… (Ruben). www.tommymcdowell.com @tommy_mcdowell

LAURA SHEEHY (Frenchie, Gorilla). Broadway: Cabaret (Roundabout); Off-Broadway: Joe Fearless (Atlantic Theater), Cycle (Cherry Lane); Regional: The Heart of Robin Hood (A.R.T.),Mental Head Circus (aerialist, pianist), Cirque du Soleil (guest artist). TV: “Saturday Night Live” (associate choreographer), “The Miraculous Year” (Kathryn Bigelow, dir.), “American Idol” (aerialist for Rihanna), Country Music Awards (aerialist for Sarah Evans), MTV Music Awards (dancer for Ricky Martin), “The Jon Stewart Show.” NYU graduate. Love to Ryan and my family.

STEVEN WENSLAWSKI (Swing). National tours: Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Fosse, Tommy Tune’s Dr. Dolittle. Regional: Kennedy Center, Dallas Theater Center, Theater Under the Stars, Sacramento Music Circus, North Shore Music Theater, Human Race Theater Company, Ogunquit Playhouse, and others. Love to Family!

BOB AMARAL (Standby for Herr Schultz). Broadway: Guys & Dolls, …Forum, The Lion King. National Tours: The Producers (Max), The Lion King (Pumbaa), The Wizard of Oz (Cowardly Lion), Annie Get Your Gun (Pawnee Bill) & more. Regional: Anything Goes, Hairspray, Old Jews Telling Jokes, Little Shop of Horrors, Fiddler on the Roof, The Merry Widow at SF Opera & more. TV: “Morton & Hayes,” “N. Y. P. D. Blue,” “Mad About You,” “Babylon 5” & more. Proud AEA member for 37 years. BobAmaral.com.

LUCY SORLUCCO (Standby for Fräulein Schneider). Tours: Cabaret (Schneider), Phantom of the Opera (Giry). Regional: Cabaret (WBT, Foothills, Ogunquit), Miracle on 34th Street (WBT). Off-Broadway: Evergreen (Prospect Theater). NY: FACT, Abingdon, GFL, Downtown Music. Love to BT, Mom, Stuart & Geoffrey!

CREATIVE BIOS:

JOE MASTEROFF (Book). Born in 1919 in Philadelphia, he had only one dream from infancy: to write for the theatre. After the essential lonely childhood and four year stint in the air force, he came to New York to face his future: book-writer or book seller? Luckily, luck intervened. Before long he had three shows on Broadway bearing his name: The Warm Peninsula starring Julie Harris, and two musicals She Loves Me and Cabaret, for which he was the book-writer. Thanks to indulgent parents, the New Dramatists, Hal Prince, and many others, he is now retired and living in subdued luxury.

JOHN KANDER (Music) & FRED EBB (Lyrics). The John Kander and Fred Ebb collaboration of four decades has created what many would consider Broadway standards and contemporary classics. One of their first collaborations became a hit song for Barbra Streisand “My Coloring Book” earning John and Fred a Grammy nomination. In 1965 the pair worked on their first Broadway show Flora the Red Menace, produced by Hal Prince and directed by George Abbott. Flora also introduced a rising new star Liza Minnelli. Followed by: Cabaret (Tony Award music and lyrics), The Happy Time, Zorba, 70 Girls 70, Chicago, The Act, Woman of the Year (Tony Award music and lyrics), The Rink, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award music and lyrics) andSteel Pier. Their collaboration also transferred itself to movies and television as they wrote original material for the Academy Awards, “Liza with a Z” and HBO’s Liza Minnelli’s “Steppin Out” (both Emmy winners), “Baryshnikov on Broadway”, “Goldie and Liza Together”, “Funny Lady”, “Lucky Lady”, “New York, New York”, “Steppin Out”, and “Chicago”, the movie. In 1985 the song “New York, New York” became the official anthem of New York City. At the time of the unfortunate death of Mr. Ebb in 2004, Kander and Ebb had several projects in different stages of completion waiting in the wings, including: Tony nominated Curtains which played at the Al Hirschfeld Theater on Broadway in 2007, twelve-time Tony nominated The Scottsboro Boys which opened on Broadway in 2010, All About Us (an adaptation of Thornton Wilders “The Skin of our Teeth”) andThe Visit which had a successful run at the Goodman Theater in Chicago and The Signature Theatre in Fairfax, VA starring Chita Rivera. Mr. Kander is currently collaborating with author/playwright Greg Pierce on two new projects, The Landing and Kid Victory. The Visit, starring Chita Rivera, will begin previews on Broadway on March 26 and open on April 23, 2015.

SAM MENDES (Director) directing work spans twenty five years. In 1989 he became first Artistic Director of the Minerva Theatre. In 1992 he founded Donmar Warehouse in London and served as the Artistic Director, also directing their award winning plays: Assassins, The Glass Menagerie, Company, Uncle Vanya and Twelfth Night. Mendes also founded the Bridge Project, a joint venture between The Old Vic and BAM, directing their acclaimed productions: The Tempest, The Cherry Orchard, A Winter’s Tale and Richard III. He has also directed for the RSC, National Theatre, West End and on Broadway. He is the recipient of several Tony and Olivier Awards. Film credits include Away We Go, Revolutionary Road, Jarhead, Road to Perdition and Oscar® winningAmerican Beauty. Most recently he directed the BAFTA and Academy Award-winning Skyfall, grossing over $1 billion dollars. Mendes has received the Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award and has also been awarded a CBE.

ROB MARSHALL (Co-Director, Choreographer). A six-time Tony Award nominee and George Abbott Award winner, Marshall was nominated for Tonys for direction and choreography forCabaret. His stage work includes Broadway productions of Little Me, Kiss of the Spider Woman,She Loves Me, Damn Yankees, Victor/Victoria, A Funny Thing…Forum, and Company. Marshall’s film Chicago was the winner of six Oscars including Best Picture. For that film Marshall received the DGA Award, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA award nominations, the National Board of Review Award and the New York Film Critics Award. His epic film Memoirs of a Geisha was the winner of three Oscars, three BAFTA Awards and a Golden Globe. Marshall’s film Nine was nominated for four Oscars, five Golden Globes and 10 Critics Choice Awards. His film, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, grossed over one billion dollars, making it one of the highest grossing films in history. His film version of the Sondheim/ Lapine Musical Into the Woods was recently nominated for three Oscars, three Golden Globes, two BAFTA Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award. Marshall has won four Emmys and the American Choreography Award for his work on NBC’s “Tony Bennett: An American Classic” and the TV musical Annie.

ROBERT BRILL (Set & Club Design). Broadway: Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar, Assassins (Tony nom), Buried Child, Guys and Dolls (Tony nom), Design for Living, A Streetcar Named Desire, Laugh Whore, The Story of My Life, The Good Body, Anna in the Tropics, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and The Rehearsal. Other credits include The Flaming Lips’ musical Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Christopher Plummer’s A Word or Two, Moby-Dick (Dallas Opera), Faust (Met/ENO), Sinatra (Radio City), On the Record (Disney), American in Paris (Boston Ballet), A Clockwork Orange (Steppenwolf), and The Laramie Project (BAM and others). Founding member of Sledgehammer Theatre and recipient of the Merritt Award for Excellence in Design and Collaboration.

WILLIAM IVEY LONG (Costume Design). Current Broadway: On the Twentieth Century andChicago, now in its 18th year. Previous Roundabout: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Don’t Dress For Dinner, Pal Joey, The Ritz, A Streetcar Named Desire, Twentieth Century, The Man Who Came To Dinner, Cabaret (1998), 1776, Company, Picnic, The Homecoming. Select Broadway: Bullets Over Broadway, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Grey Gardens, Hairspray, The Producers, Crazy For You, Nine. Other: The Merry Widow at The Metropolitan Opera. Mr. Long has 13 Tony Award nominations, winning 6 times. He was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2006, and was elected Chairman of the American Theatre Wing in June 2012.www.williamiveylong.com

PEGGY EISENHAUER (Lighting Design) designs concurrently for Broadway, film, and the music industry. She is known most prominently as design partner to renowned lighting designer Jules Fisher, a 29-year collaboration. Broadway design highlights include Lucky Guy, Jane Eyre,Gypsy, Ragtime, Noise/Funk, Assassins, and Victor Victoria. Music industry highlights include Tracy Chapman, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Whitney Houston, and Neil Young. Her designs for film include Chicago, School of Rock, Dreamgirls, The Producers, and Burlesque. In 2010 she was selected as one of Variety’s 100 Women of Impact in Hollywood. She is the recipient of three Tony awards and eight nominations.

MIKE BALDASSARI (Lighting Design) is a Tony and Emmy nominated Lighting Designer whose work has spanned many industries and 25+ countries. Films include: Nine, Rock of Ages, Joyful Noise, Sex and The City 2, Going the Distance, Neil Young Trunk Show. Broadway: Cabaret, First Date, Upcoming Holler If Ya Hear Me. European: Beauty and The Beast. Family entertainment:Yo Gabba Gabba. World premières; Tennessee William’s One Arm, Somewhere In Time, 13,Nerds. Multiple National Tours. Production Designer: Alice In Chains, co-designed Neil Young’s “Chrome Dreams”. Television: U2’s Top Of The Rock, SNL’s Digital Shorts, Mary J. Blige, Tim McGraw. Emmy Nomination: Garth Brooks Central Park. www.mike-o-matic.com

KEITH CAGGIANO (Sound Design) has worked across the country and internationally, from musicals on Broadway and London’s West End to spectacles in Vegas and Australia. Select credits include (Broadway/Off-Broad­way) Radio City Spring Spectacular, Cabaret, Disenchanted,Bare, (National Tours) Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Anything Goes, (Regional) Big River, Guys and Dolls, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Little Shop of Horrors.