BOYSTOWN series author Jake Biondi announced that he is re-launching his entire book series with an exciting new look just ahead of the release of his seventh BOYSTOWN book on July 7. Throughout June, the month that celebrates Pride, Biondi will release the new designs of his book covers.

“It’s going to ‘wow’ readers from coast to coast,” Biondi said of the series’ new design. “I wanted the BOYSTOWN book covers and all the marketing materials to better represent the drama, excitement, and diversity of the BOYSTOWN series. The new covers hint at the story line twists and turns that readers will find within the books’ pages.”

The first four redesigned covers give fans a taste of what the entire series re-launch will look like. The bold colors and sexy models on the new covers tease what readers will experience when they turn the pages of the books.

Biondi has teamed up with designer Anna Crosswell of Cover Couture to create BOYSTOWN’s new style. “It’s great to be a part of BOYSTOWN nation and come on board as the designer for such a diverse and exciting series,” Crosswell said.

Biondi partnered with Crosswell as part of a larger initiative to bring the BOYSTOWN series to television. “From the moment that Anna and I first spoke, I knew she understood the broad appeal of the BOYSTOWN series. She created a look that will introduce an even larger audience to the series. Her designs are sexy, exciting, and dramatic, just like the series itself.”

Biondi will unveil the new covers throughout June, all leading up to the release of the seventh BOYSTOWN book on July 7, 2017.

“The seventh book is certainly unique,” Biondi told fans of his BOYSTOWN book series. “Because of the success of the sixth book, fans from all over the world have been asking me when book seven will be available. The ending to Season Six left the lives of so many characters in peril that readers are longing to know what happens next. Their questions are about to be answered.”

BookLikes.com "Best of 2016" book list. With an average customer rating of five stars, the BOYSTOWN series continues to receive the highest possible rating on Amazon.com as well. The BOYSTOWN book series was included in the"Best of 2016" book list. With an average customer rating of five stars, the BOYSTOWN series continues to receive the highest possible rating on Amazon.com as well.



Biondi added, “I am so grateful for BOYSTOWN readers and their positive response to the series. I love that fans are connecting with the characters and want to know what the future holds for them. The broad appeal of the book series is amazing. BOYSTOWN has an incredibly diverse audience.”



Biondi promised that readers won’t be disappointed by his latest installment. “Season Seven picks up right where book six left off and slowly resolves the cliffhangers that ended the sixth installment. Season Seven will allow the readers to get to know some of the series’ minor characters better as well as follow the lives of the books’ core characters.” Biondi also previewed that BOYSTOWN Season Seven continues the storylines from the first six books while introducing new ones — and one mysterious new character, too.

“Jake Biondi is one of the most masterful writers of fiction of our time,” said Roger Ward in his review of the BOYSTOWN series. “ T he saga is told masterfully through several subplots which include unforeseen twists and turns that will leave the reader stunned and speechless.”

BOYSTOWN Season Seven is currently available for pre-order on iTunes and Kindle. The BOYSTOWN series is available in paperback, audio book, and all e-book formats. Readers may order autographed paperback copies of the books directly from BoystownTheSeries.com for no additional cost.

Biondi is currently working with television producers who are interested in bringing the BOYSTOWN series to TV. Biondi remains optimistic that fans will soon be able to watch their favorite BOYSTOWN characters in action on television in the near future.