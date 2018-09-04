The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis is thrilled to announce that Big Freedia will bring her fantastic self to CAM for one night only.

The Queen of Bounce transforms the museum performance space into a New Orleans Ward, Friday, December 14, at 9:00 pm. Featured on Beyoncé’s “Formation” and Drake’s “Nice for What,” Big Freedia takes NOLA bounce to the mainstream as the ambassador for the Crescent City’s homegrown musical phenomenon.

Her first record, Just Be Free, was selected as one of the “best electronic releases” of 2014 by Rolling Stone, and she has toured music from her most recent EP, Third Ward Bounce, across North America through much of 2018. “Bounce is feel-good music, we need that right now,” she says. Bounce also “has a lot to do with ass-shaking.” Big Freedia follows in a celebrated line of music artists performing at CAM, including Patti Smith, Lucinda Williams, and Peaches (produced and organized by Barrett Barrera Projects).

Big Freedia will be all about the party. She and her shake team are festival favorites, and in a club setting the party is about rapid-fire beats and call-and-response with an invitation to do “the twerk,” “the wiggle,” “the shake,” “the bend ova,” and “the hands on the ground.” The artist has chronicled her life in the memoir Big Freedia: God Save the Queen Diva! and has starred in her own reality show Big Freedia Bounces Back on Fuse. She also has a holiday EP, A Very Big Freedia Christmazz, featuring such tunes as “Rudy, the Big Booty Reindeer” and “Santa is a Gay Man.” We can only hope she’ll share New Orleans bounce joy in St. Louis for the holiday season.

Click here for tickets.