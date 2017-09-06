With a unique look inside the world of fashion through the eyes of a trans experience, Made To Model: Trans Beauty In Fashion brings together generations of models for a discussion on their shared experiences and a photoshoot with Drew Elliott , Paper Magazine’s Chief Creative Officer and panelist on VH1’s America’s Next Top Model . The photoshoot, featured on Logotv.com and through MTV’s Publisher Story on Snapchat’s Discover platform, celebrates iconic female pop-culture icons that have made an impact on society.

“We are proud to showcase diversity and social issues within the LGBTQ space, and in this important political climate, it’s crucial for trans voices to be heard,” said Sarah DeFilippis, Executive Producer of Made To Model for Logo/VH1. “These extraordinary models are breaking the glass ceiling and showing the world how beautiful the trans community is.”

Made To Model: Trans Beauty In Fashion brings together some of the pioneers of the transgender modeling community, along with up and coming talent, for an iconic photoshoot, including:

Carmen Carrera — An actress, model, social activist and reality television personality who made her debut on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and has appeared on the cover of Candy Magazine and on the pages of W, S Moda, and Glamour UK. She recently appeared in the Jonathan Demme film Ricki and the Flash starring Meryl Streep.

Crimsona Kaiser (also known as Crimsona R. Amistad) — A model born in Manila and raised in Guam. Kaiser’s career took off after being discovered in Germany and featured in fashion designer Caren Pfleger’s show including Valentino and Chanel. She went on to work with COS magazine, contracted for 8 seasons, and later with M·A·C Cosmetics until her retirement in 2013.

Geena Rocero — A Model, Producer, Trans Rights Advocate, and the founder of Gender Proud, an advocacy and media production company that tells stories to elevate justice and equality for the transgender community. Gender Proud Productions and LogoTV produced the GLAAD Award winning Beautiful As I Want to Be. As a model, she was most recently on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar India and Magnum Ice Cream Ad.

Lauren Foster — A model who has worked extensively in Europe, South America, and the US, appearing in top magazines including Vogue (Mexico). Recently she appeared in an editorial exclusive for Candy Magazine. Lauren is the first transgender woman to be featured in The Real Housewivesfranchise, and can be seen in seasons two and three of Real Housewives of Miami. She currently serves as LGBTQ Director at the University of Miami Hospital working with trans patients and has several acting projects pending.

Leyna Ramous (also known as Leyna Bloom) — An artist, model, dancer, actor, activist and personality, Ramous grew up on the southside of Chicago. Her first major stage play was at 14 with the American Ballet Theatre, alongside Misty Copeland. After dropping out of the Chicago Academy for the Arts with a full dance scholarship, Bloom went on to cover Candy magazine, walk in New York Fashion Week and is an advocate for a number of causes including climate change and trans rights.

Maya Monès — A trans-feminine afro-latina artist based in Brooklyn. Through modeling, djing, writing, and art she strives to push for representation and utilize her platform to share all that she can with the world, in the hopes of creating a better atmosphere for the queer, trans and gender nonconforming youth of color.

Rain Dove — A gender-nonconforming activist, model and actor, originally from Vermont. Their controversial campaigns challenging the role gender plays in society have been seen internationally in publications like Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan, BuzzFeed, People and more. Along with entertainment, Rain Dove is an accomplished public speaker recently seen on TED and in hundreds of schools around the world. Their hashtag #EducateDontHate is a hallmark of the new generation’s strategy to acquire equality.

Torraine Futurum — A model and artist based in New York City. This year she’s been in advertising campaigns for Adidas, beauty brand Shiseido and Proenza Schouler’s latest lookbook. Torraine is also working on a new album titled ‘Miles From Heaven’ that will be released later this year.

Tracey Africa Norman — The first African-American transgender woman model to appear on a box of Clairol in the 1970s. Originally from Newark, New Jersey Norman’s modeling career got started after being booked along with top models Peggy Dillard, Jennifer Price, Pita Greene and Romney Russo for Italian Vogue. She later went on to work with designer Patrick Kelly, wig master Andre Douglas, Avon, Ultra Sheen cosmetics, Harper’s Bazaar India, New York Magazine and Essence magazine.

Geena Rocero, a transgender model and founder of Gender Proud is a Co-Executive Producer on the project. Sarah DeFilippis and Jon Mallow serve as Executive Producers for Logo/VH1; Garth Bardsley, Nicola Darrach and Cory Midgarden serve as Executive Producers for MTV. V

