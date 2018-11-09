“When this group started 26 years ago – and through all the highs and lows of our career – we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” saysHowie D.

“That’s what I love about this album,” adds Kevin Richardson. “We were able to bring all of ourinfluences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representationof who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” says Brian Littrell. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”

After 14 months of setting and breaking records in Las Vegas, BSB’s residency “BackstreetBoys: Larger Than Life” will come to an end on April 27, 2019.

“Vegas has been amazing and these next set of dates are going to be a party,” says Howie D. “Then it’s time for us to visit our fans all over the world.”

