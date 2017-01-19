Left Bank Books presents local author and investigator Steven LaChance, who will sign and discuss his new book, Confrontation with Evil: An In-Depth Review of the 1949 Possession that Inspired The Exorcist (Llewellyn Publications, February 2017), on Thursday, February 9, 7pm, at Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid). This event is free and open to the public, but proof of purchase of Confrontation with Evil from Left Bank Books will be required to enter the signing line.

Known as the 1949 St. Louis Exorcism, the story of possessed child Roland Doe was immortalized in the groundbreaking novel and film The Exorcist. Much has been written about the cast, but the truth has been shrouded in secrecy…until now. In Confrontation with Evil, Steven LaChance shares the shocking evidence for how a family’s grief over the death of an aunt progressed into a full-blow demonic possession. While the conventional story is that Roland Doe brought the demonic infestation upon himself, LaChance convincingly suggests an alternative interpretation, and provides new insights into the nature of possession itself. LaChance guides readers through the grueling exorcism rites and the stunning aftermath that forever changed the Catholic church and the city of St. Louis.

Steven LaChance has appeared on numerous television and radio programs worldwide. He has been a featured guest on The Morning Show with Mike & Juliet, Fox News, NBC News, CBS News, the Travel Channel,Chiller, CNN, Destination America, the Discovery Channel, plus many more, including his starring appearance in the Booth Brothers documentariesChildren of the Grave and The Possessed. Steven has also completed a documentary for the fifth season DVD release of Supernatural, the popular television series about two brothers who hunt demons.

Steven LaChance will discuss Confrontation with Evil, answer questions, and sign books. This event is free and open to the public, but proof of purchase ofConfrontation with Evil from Left Bank Books will be required to enter the signing line. Books for signing are available from Left Bank Books in advance or at the event. For more information, call 314.367.6731 or visit left-bank.com. V

