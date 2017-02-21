The Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis (A&E) has promoted Emily Hellmuth as director of marketing and communications. In this role, Hellmuth is responsible for all marketing and communications plans and activities, ensuring they enhance A&E’s ability to support the arts and arts education in the bi-state region.

Most recently Ms. Hellmuth served as a part-time communications coordinator at A&E and as marketing assistant at Shakespeare Festival St. Louis. In summer 2016, Hellmuth and her family relocated from Indianapolis, Indiana, where she served as manager of interpretation at the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Hellmuth has held a variety of arts and nonprofit positions including communications manager at the Indiana Arts Commission, institutional giving manager at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, and senior assistant director of admissions at Washington University in St. Louis. She holds a Master of Arts in Arts Administration from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from Washington University in St. Louis.

“Emily brings a fresh perspective and a variety of arts and nonprofit experience to A&E’s mission of supporting the vibrant arts community we are so fortunate to enjoy in our region,” said Cynthia A. Prost, A&E president and CEO. “In her role, Emily will lead A&E’s marketing department and oversee all constituent communications so that we can continue to tell the story of how the arts make St. Louis a more vibrant place for us all to live, learn, work, and play.” V

About the Arts and Education Council: When the Arts Thrive, Our City Thrives. – The Arts and Education Council (A&E), is the St. Louis region’s United Arts Fund providing financial, technical and educational support for arts organizations. A&E’s mission is to build appreciation, participation and support for arts and arts education throughout the St. Louis community. A&E is the only privately funded arts umbrella organization that serves the 16-county, bi-state St. Louis region. A&E builds a thriving arts community and impacts millions of people through multi-faceted programs, including: Operating and Project Grants; Arts Education Grants for Teachers; Arts Incubation at the Centene Center for the Arts; a Catalyst Innovation Lab; a stARTup Competition for Arts Entrepreneurs; stARTup-STL Crowdfunding Platform; Arts Leadership Management Academy (ALMA); Executive Directors Roundtable; Arts Marketers Professional Development; the Annual St. Louis Arts Awards; and Young Friends of the Arts.

Since its inception in 1963, the Arts and Education Council has raised and distributed more than $100 million in private funding for the arts – a significant contribution that directly impacts the quality of life in our region. A&E meets all 20 Better Business Bureau Charity Standards and has earned the Wise Giving Seal of Approval, a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Guidestar Exchange Silver Participant rating.