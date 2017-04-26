Monsanto Creative Impact Fund will allow A&E to be more nimble, react to immediate community needs

The Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis (A&E) announced today the launch of the Monsanto Creative Impact Fund. Established with support from the Monsanto Fund, the new funding opportunity allows A&E to be more nimble in its support of the region’s arts and culture organizations.

The Monsanto Creative Impact Fund provides grants to arts and/or arts education institutions that demonstrate immediate need in support of new programs or projects which show promise for creative new directions. Grants range from $1,000 to $5,000 and are awarded on a rolling basis year-round.

“The Monsanto Creative Impact Fund, generously supported by the Monsanto Fund, is an opportunity for the Arts and Education Council to better support the needs of our region’s arts organizations by getting the funding into the community when it is needed,” said Cynthia A. Prost, A&E president and CEO. “It’s that missing piece for us that supplements our already established grant programs. We are excited to see what new creative ventures arise from this program.”

“The Monsanto Fund is thrilled to support A&E’s new funding opportunity,” said Michelle Insco, Monsanto Fund program officer. “The Monsanto Creative Impact Fund helps ensure arts and arts education organizations can fill immediate needs in our communities through the arts. The Monsanto Fund is committed to enriching lives in communities where farmers and Monsanto employees live and work, so we are proud to support this new program.”

The first Monsanto Creative Impact Fund grant has been awarded to the Tennessee Williams Festival (www.twstl.org). Now in its second year, the Festival (May 3-7 in the Grand Center Arts District) celebrates the work and impact of the playwright who spent formative years of his life here in St. Louis. The grant offered from the Monsanto Creative Impact Fund will assist them in growing the Festival’s audience, outreach and programmatic quality.

Grants will be made only for programs that take place in the 16-county, bi-state region. Applications can be submitted online at KeepArtHappening.org/Apply. Funds will be disbursed within two-weeks of approval. For more information on the Arts and Education Council’s grant programs, visit KeepArtHappening.org/Grant-Programs. V

Via Press Release

About the Arts and Education Council: When the Arts Thrive, Our City Thrives. – The Arts and Education Council (A&E), is the St. Louis region’s United Arts Fund providing financial, technical and educational support for arts organizations. A&E’s mission is to build appreciation, participation and support for arts and arts education throughout the St. Louis community. A&E is the only privately funded arts umbrella organization that serves the 16-county, bi-state St. Louis region. A&E builds a thriving arts community and impacts millions of people through multi-faceted programs, including: Operating and Project Grants; Arts Education Grants for Teachers; Arts Incubation at the Centene Center for the Arts; a Catalyst Innovation Lab; a stARTup Competition for Arts Entrepreneurs; stARTup-StL Crowdfunding Platform; Arts Leadership Management Academy (ALMA); Executive Directors Roundtable; Arts Marketers Professional Development; the Annual St. Louis Arts Awards; and Young Friends of the Arts.

Since its inception in 1963, the Arts and Education Council has raised and distributed more than $100 million in private funding for the arts – a significant contribution that directly impacts the quality of life in our region. A&E meets all 20 Better Business Bureau Charity Standards and has earned the Wise Giving Seal of Approval, a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Guidestar Exchange Silver Participant rating.