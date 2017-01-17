An American In Paris, the most awarded new musical of 2015 and winner of four Tony Awards®, will play in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre for a two-week engagement January 17 – 29. Before the show takes the stage, Vital VOICE chatted with Ryan Steele, who will be playing Jerry alternate in the St. Louis production. Steele’s previous credits include Newsies (Astaire Award nom), Matilda, West Side Story, Billy Elliot. He’s also appeared in Ted 2, Five Dances, NBC’s Peter Pan Live, and Smash. Plus, Steele is simple adorable, so who wouldn’t be down for a coffee chat with the guy? Get to know Ryan and get your tickets to the show, now playing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

2015-2016 were big years for An American in Paris, with four Tony awards and reviews that applauded the entire casts. What is it like to be apart of such a successful show?

I’ve never toured before, and I thought I would never leave New York City unless it was with the perfect show. For me, that is exactly what An American in Paris is. It’s such a gift to be able to do something this beautiful.

Any standout moments you’ve had on the tour so far?

Our opening night was really special. It was in Boston, so we had a lot of friends come from the city, which felt really awesome. They started our tour with us, which was incredible. But yeah there are quite a few memorable moments. This cast is so lovely, and we’re spending a lot of time together, so we have shared so much together.

Were there any difficulties in bringing your character, Jerry, to life?

It’s a huge role. And I’ve never really been stretched this far as an artist, or as a performer. It’s a really cool opportunity for me to learn and grow from this. Generally taking it on as something new, and challenging. I don’t think I’ve been this artistically satisfied.

Can you describe the pressure of being an alternate, what the role entails as far as scheduling and commitment?

To be an alternate, I go on twice a week at least, and then Darren does the other six shows. So I started rehearsals two weeks prior to the rest of the cast so I could be brought up to speed on the character, Jerry. Then once rehearsals started, I trained for my ensemble piece, which I perform multiple times a week. That was a lot. Trying to retain the information I learned for Jerry, while also learning new information for the parts I perform with everyone else. It’s been a really amazing experience sharing this role with Darren. He was the alternate on Broadway. He’s been through it and he knows exactly what it requires to be an alternate. He’s been incredibly supportive and incredibly helpful.

How long have you been with this particular show?

I did the workshop with this show a few years ago. Then I decided not to move forward with the An American in Paris productions, but jumped back on for the national tour. It feels full circle.

Is there any advice you have for individuals looking to make a career in the theatre?

Yes. Stay true to yourself. Keep working hard, be diligent in your training, trust your training, trust your gut, trust yourself.

What is a dream Broadway role for you?

Is it cheating if I say Jerry Mulligan? It is the perfect marriage between the dancing that I’ve always wanted to do, and the story telling I’ve always found so captivating.

What are some of the other roles you’ve taken on in your career, that you’ve appreciated or have stood out to you?

Every opportunity I’ve had in my career this far has taught me something. I’ve been incredibly lucky. Some stand outs are Newsies. I met some of my best friends doing that show, which is a really special experience that created such a bond between all of us. The cast and myself have such a love for that show. I’ll say that for now.

An American In Paris is now playiong at The Fabulous Fox Theatre. For tickets and more information on the show, click here. V

by Brandon Sheldrake