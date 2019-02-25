The Vanderbilt Program for LGBTQ Health is excited to announce they will be hosting their Second Annual Southern LGBTQ Health Symposium on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9am-5pm. The symposium will engage providers, students, and community members throughout the region on a variety of topics to better serve sexual and gender minority patients and families.

Local Americana musician Molly Adele Brown will perform at the beginning of the symposium. “I’m so excited to kick off the Vanderbilt LGBTQ Health Symposium,” stated Brown. “This is such a timely and important topic. The fact that they are devoting an entire day to help better serve the LGBTQ community as it relates to health care is simply amazing.”

Brown also lends her voice to numerous causes including LGBTQ rights, the #MeToo movement and is aiming to help aid Nashville’s homeless population as seen on her segment on News Channel 5: https://www.newschannel5.com/news/nashville-musician-and-baker-hands-out-kindness-cookies-to-the-homeless

“It’s difficult for LGBTQ patients to find culturally competent providers in the Southeast,” said Del Ray Zimmerman, manager of the Vanderbilt Program for LGBTQ Health. “We also know that most providers haven’t received education on how best to care for sexual and gender minorities. By hosting the Southern LGBTQ Health Symposium, we’re seeking to connect both patients and providers with the need to promote wellness in our under served communities.”

Location:

Light Hall

2215 Garland Avenue

Nashville, TN 37232

Schedule of Events (Subject to Change)

9:00 AM Welcome with Special Musical Guest Molly Adele Brown

9:15 AM Opening Plenary – The LGBTQ Health Policy Landscape (Shilpen Patel & Desi Bailey)

10:30 AM Plenary II – Transgender HIV Task Force (Marisa Richmond et al)

11:30 AM Lunch Plenary – Prepping for PreP! Stopping the HIV Epidemic (Ayana Elliott, DNP, APRN, FNP-C)

12:45 PM Breakout Session 1 – Adolescent LGBTQ Primary Care Needs (Mary Romano)

12:45 PM Breakout Session 1 – LGBTQ and Aging (Magda Houlberg)

12:45 PM Breakout Session 1 – Health Disparities During Pregnancy for Sexual Minority Women (Gilbert Gonzales)

2:00 PM Breakout Session 2 – Adolescent LGBTQ Mental Health Considerations (Jacques Ambrose)

2:00 PM Breakout Session 2 – Engaging Communities: Transbuddy — Stories from the Front Lines

2:00 PM Breakout Session 2 – Transgender Legal Issues (M. Dru Levasseur, Esq.)

3:15 PM Breakout Session 3 – Youth Panel

3:15 PM Breakout Session 3 – Caring for Intersex / DSD Patients (Sam Dubin & Jacques Ambrose)

3:15 PM Breakout Session 3 – Body Image among LGBTQ Cancer Survivors (Sarah Fogel)

4:30 PM Closing Session – Vaccination Needs for LGBTQ People (Sandra Fryhofer)

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Via Press Release