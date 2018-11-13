Cast members from Disney’s Aladdin will present “Sultan’s Soiree,” an exclusive cocktail reception, on Sunday, November 18, at 9pm in the Curtain Call Lounge at The Fabulous Fox Theatre (521 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103).

Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with Aladdin cast members while enjoying cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, photo opportunities, live entertainment, karaoke, and other special surprises.

Tickets, which include two drink vouchers, are $85 and arenow available for purchase online from the Aladdin event page at www.fabulousfox.com; by phone at MetroTix 314.534.1111 and in-person at the Fabulous Fox box office.

All proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community since 1988, BC/EFA has raised more than $225 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. To learn more, visit www.broadwaycares.org.

Aladdin is currently playing The Fabulous Fox Theatre through November 25, 2018.

Via Press Release