Intelenet® Global Services introduces iCAN™ to reduce payment processing costs and improve customer satisfaction.

Flight cancelations and delays continue to be a major issue for both airline carriers and their customers. According to a report issued by U.S. Department of Transportation, airlines canceled 1.7 percent of their scheduled flights in December 2015, up 0.3 percent from the previous year. Last month, U.S. airlines canceled 88 flights and delayed 1,355 flights between December 1 and December 20, according to a report published by airline data provider Flight Stats .

A large expense for many airlines is the processing of claims to passengers who are impacted by flight disruptions. The time and effort expended by airline employees to manually process canceled or delayed flights can be significant.

Intelenet® Global Services, a leading provider of services and solutions designed to drive more profitability and productivity for the travel industry, including OTAs, has announced the introduction of its automated tool iCAN, designed to help the airline industry reduce costs associated with flight cancelations & delays, while improving the customer experience during these events.

With iCAN, airlines can automatically assess the type, impact and duration of each flight disruption, reducing processing time by 50 percent. The tool also analyzes flight disruption and classification of claims in different categories, which cuts down on the time it takes to investigate and calculate payments by nearly 60 percent.

Bhupender Singh, CEO of Intelenet® Global Services comments: “Flight disruption is an unfortunate but expected consequence of our increasing reliance on air travel to take us from one destination to another in the shortest period of time. However, automation can substantially reduce an airline’s costs associated with processing claims to customers who are eligible to receive compensation for flight cancelations and delays.

Bhupender continues: “iCAN, which is part of Intelenet’s creative and innovative toolkit (iSAFE™, iFARE™), is designed to greatly reduce the impact of processing claims on the airlines’ bottom line, as well as speed up the time it takes to compensate airline passengers, thus helping improve overall customer satisfaction.” V

Via Press Release

About Intelenet® Global Services:

Intelenet® is a leading global Business Process Outsourcing company, committed to delivering its client’s strategic goals and helping in enhancing, broadening, and deepening the relationship to add value.

Backed by The Blackstone Group, a leading Global Private Equity player, with a current portfolio of clients that includes Fortune 500 companies, Intelenet® is a 55,000 people organization spread across 66 global delivery centers in the USA, UK, India, Poland, and Philippines; supporting 100+ clients in over 50 languages. Intelenet® provides innovative, cutting-edge solutions supporting customers across Contact Centre solutions, F&A, HRO and IT solutions across Travel and Hospitality, Banking and Financial Institutions, Healthcare, Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, and Information Technology (IT) verticals. Intelenet®’s range of integrated BPO services deliver transformational benefits to clients through reduced costs, ongoing productivity improvements, and process re-engineering.