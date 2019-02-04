First global LGBTQ streaming network, Revry is thrilled to announce the expansion of what CEO, Damian Pelliccione, calls his ‘Rock Star Advisory Board’ as each are world class leaders in the fields of technology and entertainment. “An Advisory Board is crucial for any startup,” says Pelliccione. “Our rock stars not only bring years of expertise and experience to help with navigating obstacles, but they’ve given us access to their networks and colleagues, helping us better strategize and realize Revry’s incredible opportunity for growth and contributions to our LGBTQ+ community.”

Revry is the first queer global streaming network, available in 35 million homes in over 100 countries, with a uniquely curated selection of LGBTQ+ film, series, and originals along with the world’s largest queer libraries of groundbreaking podcasts, albums and music videos. Revry is available worldwide on seven OTT, mobile, and online platforms, and hosts the exclusive LGBTQ+ channels on Pluto TV and XUMO.

Newest advisor Aaron Walton, the black gay award-winning founding partner of full service ad agency Walton Isaacson, understands the next generation of queer media and how diversity leads to dynamic innovation. “As the LGBTQ community continues to redefine what it means to be ‘out and prideful’ in the modern era, this audience has longed for media outlets reflective of the digital age to connect culturally,” says Walton. “The simple brilliance of creating Revry fills that gap. Revry’s orientation within the digital distribution environment means that global reach is without boundaries, with possibilities that have yet to be defined.”

Pelliccione is honored to include Walton onto the board as well as groundbreaking and award-winning filmmaker Cheryl Dunye, whosefocus on queer storytelling will help Revry craft diverse content and develop creators who speak for current and future generations.

Dunya currently directs for a slate of incredible shows such as Ava DuVernay’s QUEEN SUGAR for OWNTV,Lena Waithe’s THE CHI and DEAR WHITE PEOPLE. Dunye explains “Revry is doing exactly what my 30-year career as a filmmaker has been founded on — putting stories from the margins at the center where they belong. Full stop. Revry is also committed to fostering the development of young and emerging LGBTQ talents from all backgrounds, all while giving us a powerful sense of agency as a community and as storytellers. We have great things to do together on this front in the coming few years, and I look forward to working with the team at Revry to advance their dynamic content and business goals on every level.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Revry’s Pelliccione and his three founding partners (Alia J. Daniels, Christopher Rodriguez and LaShawn McGhee) also count among their advisors entertainment powerhouse Rod Perth, the former president of USA Networks, Reelz Channel, Jim Henson Productions and President & CEO of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE).Revry’s first advisor Timothy Mohn is a five time entrepreneur, venture investor, scientist, and engineer who was recently CTO at Fullscreen (acquired by AT&T) andcreator of the HBO GO App.Other advisors include Jessica Casano-Antonellis, VP of Communications of Disney Streaming Services as well asGrindr’s sales guru Steve Levine, Conde Naste’s Them founder Jenna Trabulus and social media strategist and community builder Matt Skallerud.

Currently, Revry is making investing in the queer community a family affair by launching an equity crowdfunding campaign on SeedInvest. Revry’s streaming network brings the queer experience to the world through its diverse mix of films, series, music, podcasts and originals. Revry is committed to inclusion and creating a space for all voices in the LGBTQ+ community to be seen and heard.

