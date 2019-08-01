Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, ABBAFAB brings a stunning tribute to the music of ABBA to the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza stage September 19-22. Tickets are $60 and on sale now. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111. Additionally, tickets will be available at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza box office one hour prior to show time. Groups of ten or more should call 314/402-2430 for special rates.

This multimedia production is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 70s and 80s including monster hits such as “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Honey Honey,” “Dancing Queen” and countless others. From ABBA’s earliest hits to the sensational “Mamma Mia,” ABBAFAB takes audiences on a technicolor journey that is unmatched.

ABBA’s record breaking string of hits has stood the test of time and continues to thrill audiences of all ages. With vocals and musicianship that are second to none, the ABBAFAB vibe is infectious! ABBA fans love it and new ABBA fans are created at every show. There is no generation gap, so let’s ALL party like it’s 1979!

Hollie Cavanagh (Agnetha)

Hollie Cavanagh catapulted into the spotlight on the eleventh season of “American Idol.” Hollie was a frontrunner in the live shows, impressing the judges with her powerful diva-like voice. She advanced to the final four earning praise from industry legends such as Stevie Nicks and Mary J. Blige for her larger than life vocals. After the show, Hollie delighted crowds in sold out arenas across the country in the American Idol Tour. Since her start on “American Idol,” Hollie has released singles, sung the title track for an award-winning short film and racked up millions of views on YouTube. Hollie is back to what she does best, performing live for audiences across the world.

Kayla Kenzior (Anna-Frid)

Kayla Kenzior has always dreamed of performing on stage. Little did she know that her dreams would become reality when she auditioned for Idol in the Skye, a singing competition, when she was just 13 years old. Now, at 24 years old, she performs in five TAD Management productions such as AbbaFab, Those British Girls, Rock Me Gently, Diamond Rocks and Adventures in Parrotdise.

Chris Whiteley (Benny/Piano/Sax)

With nearly 30 years of performance experience, Chris touts himself as a multi-instrumentalist, composer and arranger. He began playing saxophone in grade school and picked up flute and clarinet in high school. Between college and his professional career, he’s added piano, guitar, percussion, bassoon, folk whistles and some brass. Throughout his years as a cruise ship musician and touring member of both tribute and original acts Chris has had the pleasure of backing up renowned artists such as Judy Carmichael, Dale Kristien, Fabio Zini, Kenny Cetera, and Melissa Manchester.

Scotty Pearson (Bjorn/Guitar)

Scotty loves to say he was “Bjorn” to be in AbbaFab as the guitarist and one of the two front men. “Any opportunity to put smiles on people’s faces is what makes my job as a performer so fulfilling.” Scotty grew up in Portland, Oregon and as a teenager began learning, playing and performing music as soon and as often as he could. Now living in Phoenix, Arizona, Scotty has a wife and two boys that mean the world to him. If he is not on the stage trying to entertain an audience he is probably with his family trying to achieve the same thing.

Playhouse @ Westport Plaza is located at 635 Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights, Missouri and is a venue filling a niche for a variety of Broadway and Off-Broadway entertainment that would otherwise not find its way to the St. Louis area. Programming at the venue is offered at affordable ticket pricing so that anyone can have dinner at one of the many restaurants in the area as well as see a great show. For more information, please visit www.playhouseatwestport.com.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 at 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22 at 2 p.m.

Via Press Release