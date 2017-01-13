Join St. Louis Black Pride as it partners with TLT Productions partners during its first official season with a Special Viewing of VOICES: Sounds of America. A musical montage written by Lauron Thompson and Tre’von Griffith is a collection of monologues and songs that aim to bridge the gap between young and old, educate and inspire. The monologues and songs inspired by youth in St. Louis bring to life issues of race, self-esteem, identity and body image. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Louis Black Pride. The Show will be followed up with a forum with leaders within the community to discuss topics from this outstanding showcase.

St. Louis Black Pride’s Special Viewing of VOICES: Sounds of America will be January 14 at the Marcelle Theater in Grand Center. Show time is at 8pm. Tickets are $15- and are now available at MetroTix outlets, https://goo.gl/xhHA6V, or by calling 314-534-1111. V

Via Press Release