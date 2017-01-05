“When did you know?” This fall, I was invited to give a talk on transgender awareness to a group of attorneys at a large local law firm. The goal was to have a couple of trans folks like me share their personal stories and give some insight into the social, legal and other challenges faced by the trans* community. Being in a room full of lawyers, I imagined the first questions I would get would be of the “What do you think will happen this legislative session?” variety. But what I found was that people wanted to hear, above all else, the most personal, human stuff.

For me, and this may be the case for many of my trans* brothers and sisters, the answer to the question “When did you know you were trans” is complex. It’s different from the answer to “When did I know I was male?” When I was four, I was adamant about my maleness. When I was six or seven, I gave myself a secret male name. When I was fourteen, I struck deals with God every night to make me a boy while I slept. At 17 I found community as a lesbian, and I subconsciously pushed aside my male identity for a while. It wasn’t until I was 31 when I caught my maleness again in the mirror. For me, that mirror was YouTube. By happenstance, I stumbled, like Alice down a rabbit hole, upon scores of FTM video blogs. I consumed other people’s stories there for hours at a time, then read a half dozen trans memoirs. Like Jamison Green so aptly described his experience in his memoir “Becoming a Visible Man,” it wasn’t like a light switch was suddenly turned on; it was like candles being lit, one by one, in a dark cave. All of my gender memories stood together in a row, and they all made sense for the first time. It was also the first moment I discovered there were others truly like me. All of us in the LGBT community have that moment of recognition at some point in our lives. It was both liberating and completely terrifying. But as I would learn, that’s how all amazing journeys start.

In the room with the lawyers, sharing our personal backstories allowed human-to-human connection to take place, to the point where some of the people in the room approached us after the session, tears flowing, sharing their own stories with us.

All of our stories have power. At a local transgender conference this fall, I co-facilitated a workshop with fellow community activist and storyteller, Joan Lipkin. Our session, “Your Transgender Stories and Mine,” invited both trans* people and their cisgender supporters to mine their memories, to excavate their personal experiences. At the end of the day, a handful of brave souls—most of whom didn’t identify as “writers,” shared their work on the stage in front of conference attendees. Once again, tears flowed as we bore witness to the bravery of the human spirit and took in stories that connect us all. As memoirists know, in the most personal stories lives the universal. We can all connect with each other’s need for acceptance, love and transcendence.

Joseph Campbell said, “The privilege of a lifetime is being who you are.” I think it’s also a privilege to share your story with others. My story is just that: it’s only one story. I acknowledge and try to keep in check my white, male and white male privilege. I can’t speak for everyone in my community. What I can do is try to encourage others to share their voices and to lift up those voices.

In our community, the fight for equality is far from over. Thanks to Vital Voice for putting #transvoices at the forefront of the publication this year. Here’s to an empowered—and powerful—2017,

Kelly Mason Hamilton

Board Member, PROMO

Cofounder, EQ Magazine