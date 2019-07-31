River City is pleased to announce 98 Degrees for a one night show at River City Casino & Hotel Event Center on Sunday, October 27at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $29.50.

98 Degrees is an American pop and contemporary R&B vocal group consisting of four vocalists: brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, their friends Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons.

Unlike most boy bands, they formed independently and were later picked up by a record label, rather than being assembled by a label or a producer. They have sold over 10 million records worldwide and achieved eight top 40 singles in the U.S.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 2nd, at 10 am.

Via Press Release