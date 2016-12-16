It is a shocking reality to know that, unfortunately, this holiday season there will be individuals who are not shielded from the cold. There will be children who go hungry, and there will be patients too sick to go home. For those struggling with homelessness, lack of resources and/or illness, the holidays can be an unforgiving time of year. It is seasonably cold, shelters become overrun and many charities are overstretched, understaffed and without the funds to comfort or support everyone.

It is for these reasons that I urge everyone this holiday season to give back. Whether you donate or volunteer, any contribution is better than no contribution. Here are just a few St. Louis based charities I’d like each of you to keep in mind.

St. Louis Winter Outreach: The St. Louis Winter Outreach “strives to create opportunities for people to have the housing they deserve.” Aiming for a sense of inclusivity, the outreach program focuses on helping everyone, regardless of background, while simultaneously opposing “racism, homophobia, ableism, and all other oppressions both in society, and in [their] group.”

You can find out more about the outreach program here: http://www.stlwinteroutreach.org

Food Outreach: Serving the Greater St. Louis area, Food Outreach focuses on bringing low-income individuals living with HIV/AIDS fresh produce and proper nutrition to strengthen their immunes systems; thus combating symptoms like “weight loss, infections, diarrhea, lipodystrophy, and more.”

For more information about Food Outreach visit their website: http://foodoutreach.org

Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition: The coalition “strives to create permanency in every foster child’s life by recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families in the St. Louis metropolitan community.” They offer volunteer services where individuals can apply to be Foster Friends, or work at the resale store, REFRESH, which of course also accepts donations.

If you are interested in getting involved follow the link: http://www.foster-adopt.org

Gateway 180: Homelessness Reversed: This organization provides resources for “women, children and families experiencing the unimaginable burden of homelessness. [They] provide safe, nurturing emergency shelter and supportive housing services designed to empower adults and families to become independent and permanently housed.”

To donate to Gateway 180 visit their website: http://www.gateway180.org

Humane Society of Missouri: We cannot forget about our fury friends this holiday season. The Humane Society of Missouri provides “second chances.” For years they have been a haven for animals that have been abandoned, abused, and/or neglected. If you are considering a pet this year, remember rescuing is a great alternative to shopping.

For information about donations and adoptions visit: http://www.hsmo.org

The holidays are more than just a time to give gifts and celebrate, they are a time to be appreciative of what we have and give thanks for the lives we live. If you have a lot to be thankful for this year, consider giving back to your community so that someone in need might have something to be thankful for this year as well. V

by Brandon Sheldrake