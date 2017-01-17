2CELLOS, music’s most electric and dynamic instrumental duo, go to the movies for their new Portrait/Sony Music Masterworks album Score, available March 17, 2017. Bringing 2CELLOS’ game-changing sound and style to the most popular melodies ever written for classic and contemporary movies and television, Score will be supported by a world tour, kicking off with its U.S. leg this summer coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Monday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.. The new video for “Game of Thrones” is out now – watch it here.

An international sensation since their unique video version of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” rocked YouTube with millions of hits in 2011, the Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser have created three high-energy albums for Sony Music Masterworks. Score finds them exploring a more traditional sound-world. Joining them here – to provide the ideal aural backdrop to their virtuosity – is the London Symphony Orchestra, with conductor/arranger Robin Smith at the helm. Sulic and Hauser also co-produced Score with Nick Patrick (Jackie Evancho, Il Divo, Placido Domingo).

“We love movie music! This album represents some of our favorite pieces of music by our favorite film composers. Having the opportunity to arrange them for cello whilst working with the world class London Symphony Orchestra has been a dream come true,” says Stjepan.

The album opens with an arrangement of Ramin Djawadi’s melodies that score Game of Thrones, culminating in the bold Main Title theme, in which the stirring sound of cellos announces each of what may be the most eagerly awaited episodes in contemporary television.

Themes that drove some of the biggest epics in movie history are also featured in fresh new treatments – favorite Oscar-winning themes from James Horner’s score for Titanic (“My Heart Will Go On”), John Williams’ score for Schindler’s List and Vangelis’s score for Chariots of Fire, as well as “For the Love of a Princess” from Braveheart (also by Horner); “May It Be” from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (introduced in the film by Enya); and the inspiring “Now We Are Free” from Gladiator, by the film’s composer Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard and Klaus Badelt.

The vocal beauty of the cello’s sound is a perfect match for a brace of romantic themes. They include the Henry Mancini/Johnny Mercer song “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s; Ennio Morricone’s beautiful themes for Cinema Paradiso and Malena; Nino Rota’s love theme for The Godfather; Francis Lai’s Oscar-winning theme from Love Story; Hans Zimmer’s theme from Rain Man; and Stanley Myers’ haunting “Cavatina” heard in The Deer Hunter.

2CELLOS have forged a signature style that breaks down the boundaries between genres of music, from classical and film music to pop and rock. As impressive when playing Bach and Vivaldi as they are when rocking out, Sulic and Hauser know no limits when it comes to performing live. They have sold out shows around the globe and also performed with Sir Elton John as part of his band, as well as opening his shows to rapturous acclaim.

2CELLOS were the first instrumentalists to be featured on Glee. They have also appeared multiple times on The Today Show andThe Ellen DeGeneres Show in addition to The Tonight Show, The Bachelor Live Wedding Special among others. Their self-titleddebut album, IN2ITION and Celloverse are available on Sony Music Masterworks. V

Via Press Release